Armed Man Arrested After Carrying Rifle, Wearing Tactical Vest In Broken Arrow Store

Broken Arrow Police said a man carrying a rifle and wearing a tactical vest is in jail after he walked into an AT&T store Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the store off 1200 E. Hillside Dr. after receiving calls that he was walking through the parking lot.

Police said he walked by two stores before going inside AT&T in an attempt to buy something.

BAPD said the man tried walking inside the Broken Arrow Courthouse with the rifle earlier, but employees locked the doors. He said he wanted to get his property back after being released from jail last weekend. Officers responded the courthouse and released him.

Police said a family-member dropped him off near 9th and Hillside before going to AT&T.

Police confirmed nobody was hurt and that employees ran out the back of the store.

The suspect was arrested for a previous warrant and carrying a concealed weapon, according to BAPD.

