ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville travelers react to lifting of negative COVID-19 test to enter United States

By Stephanie Bennett, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ocu7_0g9Wllcr00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are big changes for those flying into the United States: the Biden administration has dropped the requirement of a negative COVID-19 test for incoming international travelers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the pandemic has shifted into a “new phase,” thanks to widespread vaccinations.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I think it’s great for travelers, I think more people will be traveling, so that’s great, except it is kind of dangerous because people are still getting COVID — a lot of people are, it’s a Catch-22,” Carol Foster said.

While she feels safe flying, she does say the government shouldn’t have dropped the negative test requirement so soon.

In the meantime, she’s relying on the vaccine and her immune system while traveling.

“I’ve had two vaccines; I’ve gotten everything under the sun,” she added.

Charnae Davis spoke to us after a whole day of flying. Davis is “neutral” about the change.

“It’s a little, ‘eh’, because you see the cases are kind of surging up and you can see people are kind of getting sick and you’re hearing them cough, sneeze like crazy now, so it’s kind of iffy like you kind of want to keep it,” Davis said.

Davis still feels safe traveling, though, and feels the airlines are doing enough to keep COVID-19 at bay.

“They still keep it clean, they still give you wipes to clean, if you need a mask, if you feel comfortable or you feel uncomfortable wearing a mask, they’ve got it for you still, they’ve still got measures to take to be clean,” Davis added.

Riley Donahoe doesn’t think the requirement was necessarily a bad thing, but he’s happy it’s been lifted.

“I think it’s everybody’s own decision if they want to get tested when they’re traveling or if they want to wear a mask, I think that’s up to people to decide for themselves,” he said.

Like Foster, Donahoe says he thinks lifting the requirement will be good for travel.

“I think this will definitely help boost travel with flying places,” he added.

The CDC says it’s continuing to track the pandemic and will reassess the need for another testing requirement if things change.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjct.org

COVID levels soar in Northeast Florida; masks recommended indoors

Much of Northeast Florida has returned to high levels of COVID-19, meaning people are advised to wear masks in stores, theaters and other indoor public places. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now lists Clay, Duval and Nassau counties as spots of high COVID risk based on new cases, hospital admissions and the percentage of hospital beds used.
Action News Jax

WATCH: ‘Jacksonville Turns 200: An Action News Jax Family Focus Bicentennial Special’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As we celebrate 200 years in Jacksonville, we ask, “What were we before? And how does that impact us today?”. In “Jacksonville Turns 200: An Action News Jax Family Focus Bicentennial Special” we look back at big moments in our city’s history, like the naming of the city, the Great Fire of 1901 and consolidation of city and county governments in 1968.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Coronavirus
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
Florida Phoenix

EPA: ‘Forever chemicals’ more toxic than first thought; at least 87 FL sites deemed contaminated

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Two kinds of toxic “forever chemicals” widely found in drinking water after decades of use in consumer products and certain industries are more dangerous than previously thought, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday. The EPA issued stricter health guidelines for those Wednesday, ahead of plans to adopt national drinking water standards next year. In […] The post EPA: ‘Forever chemicals’ more toxic than first thought; at least 87 FL sites deemed contaminated appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Covid#Cdc#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News4Jax.com

3 jump off outbound cargo ship into St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three crew members of the cargo vessel Simba jumped off the outbound ship into the St. Johns River in the Mayport area on Wednesday morning, according to Customs and Border Protection. The Coast Guard originally told News4JAX that two men jumped overboard. Witnesses called 911, reporting...
Action News Jax

PHOTOS: K9 sniffs out 96 pounds of marijuana hidden in speaker boxes, FHP Jacksonville says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was arrested last week for helping traffic nearly 100 pounds of marijuana through FedEx. On June 9, Florida Highway Patrol Jacksonville says it was notified of a package believed to be a bulk marijuana shipment scheduled to arrive at a FedEx facility. Earlier freight shipments by the same sender had been seized, all of which contained marijuana.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

She was supposed to be taking care of a patient. Instead, officials say Duval healthcare professional sat in her car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County home health nurse was arrested after reportedly skipping out on her patient visits, and instead, sitting outside in her car. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office charged a Duval County home health aide employee with falsifying time spent helping a disabled Medicaid recipient.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
99K+
Followers
108K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy