Stockbridge, GA

Stockbridge man arrested on charges he locked 15-year-old girl in shed, raped her

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRLDq_0g9Wki0t00
Ira Seiber (Henry County Sheriff's Office)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Stockbridge man has been arrested after the sheriff’s office said he locked a 15-year-old girl in a shed and raped her.

Ira Seiber, 38, was arrested June 8 in Stockbridge.

The Sheriff’s Office said the assault allegedly happened in September 2019 on Highland Circle.

Officers said he locked the girl up to assault her.

Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said he’s particularly horrified by the case because he has daughters.

“The thought of a 15-year old girl being subjected to such an atrocity is beyond angering,” Scandrett said.

Seiber is being charged with rape, child molestation and false imprisonment. He’s currently in the Henry County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the victim or revealed if she knew Seiber prior to the rape.

