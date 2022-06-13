High risks of dangerous rip currents at Park Point beaches

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Monday: Thorugh the day Monday, we are tracking showers and thunderstorms through the morning hours as a warm front begins to work its way through the region. Thunderstorms roll through the area from about 10:00 AM. until about 1:00. There is the potential for some storms to be strong to severe in nature. For that reason, we are a level 1 out of 5 risk for some across the Northland. The biggest threats with any strong to severe storms we do see would be gusty winds as well as some damaging hail. Temperatures today are cooler by the lake, in the 50s and 60s. Away from the big lake, they climb into the upper 60s and 70s. We see some clearing and maybe some sunshine this evening through the afternoon. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the 50s with mostly cloudy skies overhead.

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO