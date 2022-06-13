ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

High risks of dangerous rip currents at Park Point beaches

WDIO-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duluth Fire Department issued a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective Monday and continuing until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Strong winds in the Twin Ports have kicked up Lake Superior and officials say the wave action can support rip currents. Red flags are flying along...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Weird Experience On A Duluth Hiking Trail Leaves Me Befuddled

Duluth is home to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the country, and sometimes the experiences that will vary. There are so many amazing hiking trails in Duluth to choose from. There are also some great sights to see along the way too, from different types of trees, to a great view of the city, to ponds, to various critters, and so much more. You can even check out 13 easy hiking trails in Duluth here.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Severe weather possible for some Wednesday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Wednesday: Wednesday starts cloudy with a better shot of showers and thunderstorms through the first part of our day. As we head towards this afternoon, most look to clear showers and storms out for a bit, giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. This evening a second round of showers and storms arrives for Northwest Wisconsin as well as the U.P. It looks like some of these storms could be strong to severe in nature with the potential for strong winds and damaging hail; however, a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Temperatures today are cooler, only climbing into the low and mid-70s.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

New campground at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park offers modern amenities

TWO HARBORS, MN -- Split Rock Lighthouse State Park hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new Shipwreck Creek Campground Tuesday. Construction on the site began in 2019 and finished at the peak of summer travel season. “We’re hoping that this campground provides that unique and unforgettable...
TWO HARBORS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Beaches#Swimming#Park Point#The Twin Ports
B105

Lincoln Park Pub Looking For Dine-And-Dashers

Ope. This is definitely not Minnesota nice: a popular bar and restaurant in the Lincoln Park area is asking for the public to help them identify two people they say dined and dashed recently. Another Duluth favorite, The Other Place Bar & Grill, had a similar situation recently. In late...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Tracking storms and some big heat for some

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Monday: Thorugh the day Monday, we are tracking showers and thunderstorms through the morning hours as a warm front begins to work its way through the region. Thunderstorms roll through the area from about 10:00 AM. until about 1:00. There is the potential for some storms to be strong to severe in nature. For that reason, we are a level 1 out of 5 risk for some across the Northland. The biggest threats with any strong to severe storms we do see would be gusty winds as well as some damaging hail. Temperatures today are cooler by the lake, in the 50s and 60s. Away from the big lake, they climb into the upper 60s and 70s. We see some clearing and maybe some sunshine this evening through the afternoon. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the 50s with mostly cloudy skies overhead.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Assistant News Director/ Early Evening Anchor Leaving Duluth’s KBJR 6

The 2022 turnover continues at KBJR-TV in Duluth. In March, the station bid farewell to evening anchor Bonney Bowman, who shared she was leaving to pursue an "exciting opportunity in the Twin Cities". Now, KBJR will lose another key player as Jessie Slater has announced she is leaving not only...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duluth, MN
boreal.org

Severe weather chances today and tomorrow

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • June 12, 2022. A warm front has set up to the west of the region. This will help bring multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms beginning today. Some storms could be severe with the main threat being damaging winds and large hail. The warm front will remain somewhat stationary through tomorrow therefore another round of showers and thunderstorms with the potential for severe weather is possible again. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

The cost of keeping cool during warmer days

When trying to stay cool this summer, an effective price range is the goal as inflation is on the forefront of everyone's mind. Thinking about staying cool and maybe even getting an ac unit, the cost of them can be a topic of discussion. "Price points can be across the board, but as you said, it depends on what the house needs, says Minardi. On top of that, what are the homeowner's goals are. Most numbers and price point’s people might see between $4500 and $6500 dollars for a system replacement or system installation." Mitch Minardi is a member of Brent’s Heating and Cooling.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Police: 2 people dead from apparent overdose, investigation underway

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Police are investigating after two people died of an apparent overdose in the Riverside neighborhood. Police responded to an area on Industrial Avenue around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Someone had called 911 to report two people who they believed may be dead. When officers arrived, they determined...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Two Found Dead From Drug Overdose In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say two people were found dead in their home on Wednesday after overdosing. The call to police came in just after noon. Duluth police arrived at the home on Industrial Avenue and found a 38-year-old woman and a 35-year-old-man dead inside. Out of respect...
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

State Patrol – Moose Flew Through Car Windshield Near Duluth

The State Patrol says two young children were among the four people in a car that collided with a moose on a highway near Duluth late Saturday night. The collision caused the moose to fly through the windshield of the 1987 Ford Mustang but only one of the vehicle's occupants was hurt. State Patrol says 37-year-old Erica Peterson of Eveleth was among the passengers in the car and was transported to a hospital in Duluth with non-life-threatening injuries.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Moose Lake, Red Cliff Reservation, Superior

Moose Lake, MN- The local Kiwanis Club is hosting their annual Fly-In Drive-In Pancake Breakfast this weekend. If you would like to volunteer for the 7:30 a.m. to noon shift, contact Larry Peterson. The event is being held at the Moose Lake Airport and raises scholarship money for surrounding school districts and local youth programs. Tickets are available at the door. Airplane rides are also available.
SUPERIOR, WI
fox9.com

Minnesota couple injured after crash sends moose through windshield

NORTHLAND, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota couple was treated at the hospital after a crash near Duluth, Minnesota sent a moose through the windshield of their vehicle late Saturday night. Minnesota State Patrol says the driver, a 40-year-old man, was driving north on Highway 53 near Three Lakes Road...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Michigan Street Closures Begin Monday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A construction project to replace water and gas mains on Michigan Street begins on Monday. Michigan from 1st Avenue West to Lake Avenue closes this week and 3rd Avenue East between Michigan and Superior Streets will close on June 20th. The existing cast iron water...
MICHIGAN STATE
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Pack And Bridgeman’s Create Duluth-Themed Mega Malt

Who doesn't like malt from Bridgeman's restaurant, or know the quality of a Duluth Pack product?. The two local companies have teamed up to bring us the Northwoods Adventure Mega Malt. It's a combination that Duluth Pack and Bridgeman's Restaurant describe as a new creation that has a combination of things that would remind you of a great adventure. One that you would probably bring a Duluth Pack to.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

A big weekend ahead for a full capacity Grandma's Marathon

Preparations are currently happening for what is expected to be a record-breaking Grandma's Marathon Weekend. Grandma’s Marketing and Public Relations Director Zach Schneider says, “This year being back to a full scale weekend is going to feel a lot more like normal." This year’s marathon is back to...
DULUTH, MN
duluthport.com

Hansen-Mueller Company purchases Duluth’s Elevator A

DULUTH, Minn. — The Hansen-Mueller Company recently finalized acquisition of General Mills Elevator A in Duluth, Minnesota, completing a deal that will bring the grain-handling facility back into active service. Owned previously by General Mills and inactive since 2015, Elevator A becomes the second Hansen-Mueller-owned grain complex in the...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy