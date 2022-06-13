Hoover to hold citywide career fair Tuesday

HOOVER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The city of Hoover will hold a career fair to recruit new employees across various city departments on Tuesday, a first for the town.

The fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at the Finley Center located on the

campus of the Hoover Met Complex. The address is 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway.

The City will be conducting immediate, on-site interviews for qualified candidates. The effort comes as the COH is currently facing challenges recruiting and retaining a strong post-Covid workforce.

According to a press release, COH Assistant Human Resources Director Mesha Walker says there will be a variety of job opportunities available at the fair.

“When most people think of working for the City of Hoover, they think about our police and fire departments,” Walker said. “While those units are extremely strong, there are other areas that make Hoover the employer of choice.”

Walker says additional fields of work connected to COH include engineering, finance and revenue, recreation and athletics, information technology and more.

“Think of any career and chances are we have it and much more,” Walker said. “All gifts and talents have a place in Hoover.”

Walker says COH offers what she calls “unique, competitive benefits” including pension through state retirement system, tuition reimbursement and education incentives.

For more information about job opportunities in Hoover, visit the official website .

