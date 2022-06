Last race: Daniel Suarez pulled away from Chris Buescher in the closing laps on the road course in California to earn his first career victory in the series. Last race: A.J. Allmendinger led only six of 75 laps but beat Myatt Snider by 2.879 seconds for his second victory of the season — both on road courses — in the series debut at Portland International Raceway.

2 DAYS AGO