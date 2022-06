ATHENS - One of the top prospects in the class of 2023 has committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. AJ Harris‍, a defensive back from Phenix City, Alabama, said on social media Thursday that he had picked the Bulldogs over the Clemson Tigers, Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide. Harris was getting set to officially visit the Gators this weekend before the news broke on Thursday evening. He is the Bulldogs’ 10th commit of the 2023 cycle.

PHENIX CITY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO