Memphis, Light, Gas and Water’s decision about its future with Tennessee Valley Authority is one that will impact everyone in Shelby County for generations. But the people elected by hundreds of thousands of MLGW customers don’t have a say in the matter. Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo and Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman are among the suburban leaders who say that needs to change.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO