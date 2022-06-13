ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Report: RB Jerick McKinnon re-signs with Chiefs

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, running back Jerick McKinnon is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs for one more season. McKinnon joined the Chiefs in 2021 and...

