The Hillsboro Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from May 30-June 5, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, May 30 A man was arrested after he assaulted an employee and damaged property at the repair shop in the 200 block of Southeast Washington Street because he was upset his car wasn't done sooner. A man attempted to sell methamphetamine to a clerk in the...

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO