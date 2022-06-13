ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, IN

Milford Man Arrested In Meth Case

By Staff Reporter
 3 days ago

MILFORD — A Milford man was recently arrested after dealing drugs to an undercover officer. Michael Allen Schuh Jr., 39, 205 S. West St., Milford, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; and...

inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Woman Accused Of Selling Meth

WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after dealing 14 grams of methamphetamine to undercover officers. Amanda Nadene Perkins, 33, 216 E. Market St., Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, both level 4 felonies; dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, both level 3 felonies; possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Man Faces Five Charges After Allegedly Battering Woman

WARSAW — A Warsaw man with a prior battery conviction was recently arrested on five charges after allegedly battering a woman. Nicky Lee Blair, 43, 340 E. Levi Lee Road Lot 202, Warsaw, is charged with criminal confinement, a level 5 felony; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, intimidation, and domestic battery with a prior conviction – enhancement, all level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Bristol man arrested after deputy chase, found hiding in swamp

A Bristol man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a vehicle chase Thursday night. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office stated that deputies responded to a chase at 9:45 p.m. that began in Warsaw and ended near East County Line Road and 2B Road after the driver lost control and crashed the vehicle.
BRISTOL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Man Arrested After Repeatedly Selling Meth To Net43 Officers

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after selling methamphetamine to undercover officers on three occasions. William Lindly McNees, 52, 504 Hitzler St., Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 3 felony; dealing methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, both level 5 felonies; and two counts of possession of methamphetamine, both level 6 felonies.
WARSAW, IN
City
Milford, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Kosciusko County, IN
Milford, IN
Crime & Safety
Kosciusko County, IN
Crime & Safety
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 8:19 a.m. Monday, June 13, 300 block of South Main Street, North Webster. Representatives for Neighborhood Fresh Market reported theft. Value: $5.79. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 700...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Leesburg Woman Arrested After Alleged Meth Sale

LEESBURG — A Leesburg woman was recently arrested after dealing drugs while in the presence of a child. Jaclyn Suzanne Stouder, 41, 6132 E. 450N, Leesburg, is charged with dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony.
LEESBURG, IN
FOX59

Peru man arrested on a felony warrant and meth charges

PERU, Ind. — Monday night, State Trooper Steven Glass observed Wallace Taylor, 31 of Peru, near the 300 block of Blackhawk Court knowing he had a warrant out for his arrest. Glass took Taylor into custody and was found with five grams of methamphetamine on his person. Taylor was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.
PERU, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Peru man arrested on meth charge

PERU, Ind. (WANE) – An observant Indiana State Police trooper made a meth collar after noticing a Peru man wanted on a warrant near the 300 block of Balckhawk Court, according to the state police media release. The trooper saw 31-year-old Wallace E. Taylor, who the trooper knew had...
PERU, IN
#Methamphetamine#Drugs#Michael Allen#Drug Task Force
abc57.com

Narcotics detectives seize 148 grams of meth following tip

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- Narcotics detectives seized 148 grams of methamphetamine and arrested a woman from Kalamazoo after receiving a tip about the transportation of drugs, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. Detectives received a tip a woman would be transporting narcotics through the Bloomingdale township area....
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
inkfreenews.com

Plymouth Man Arrested For Hitting Motorcyclist, Leaving Scene

WARSAW — A Plymouth man was recently arrested after hitting a motorcyclist with a rented SUV and leaving the scene. Raymond J. Connolly, 55, 2550 N. Michigan St. No. 112, Plymouth, is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a level 6 felony; and criminal recklessness with a vehicle, a class B misdemeanor.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office investigated the following accidents:. 3:45 a.m. Thursday, June 16, North SR 15, south of West CR 600N, Leesburg. Driver: Tonya S. Taylor, 46, North CR 500W, Leesburg. Taylor was traveling south on SR 15 when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Rochester man under arrest after crash

A Rochester man was placed under arrested after a crash that occurred when police say he started chasing a man from Plymouth who he said stole gasoline from him. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, in the area of State Road 16 and County Road 600-East in Cass County, Indiana.
ROCHESTER, IN
abc57.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on CR 27

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger was injured in a crash on CR 27 Wednesday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to CR 27 near CR 20 at 4:45 p.m. to investigate the crash. Deputies say a Ford F150 was in...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Missing Teen Story Retracted, Removed

On Wednesday, June 15, InkFreeNews and The Mail-Journal published a story about Elizabeth Walters, a teenager from Syracuse, who was found after a Silver Alert was issued by police. The story has been taken offline because of inaccuracies and because it did not meet our standards for coverage involving juveniles....
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Claypool Man Arrested After Assaulting Officer

WARSAW — A Claypool man was arrested after allegedly putting an officer in a headlock while resisting arrest. Brandon Timothy Eads, 36, 304 W. Walnut St., Claypool, is charged with battery against a public safety official, a level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, and invasion of privacy, all class A misdemeanors.
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Two dozen kids involved in brawl at Merrifield Pool in Mishawaka

No running, no diving, and definitely no fighting. Chaos reigned Tuesday evening, Police were called Merrifield Pool in Mishawaka and found 25-30 kids inside and outside the facility fighting. Pool staff told them that they were shot by airsoft guns, one juvenile was cut down his arm after he punched through the window of a door.
MISHAWAKA, IN

