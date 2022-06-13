Milford Man Arrested In Meth Case

WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after dealing 14 grams of methamphetamine to undercover officers. Amanda Nadene Perkins, 33, 216 E. Market St., Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, both level 4 felonies; dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, both level 3 felonies; possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony.
