Patricia McCord

Helen Marie Houchens, 86 of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Helen was the daughter of Johnny P. and Mandy C. Lemons, who proceeded her in death. Jan. 15, 1954, Helen married William Burchfield Houchens. They were married for 51 years. William proceeded her in death in 2005. Helen has worked in many sewing factories during her life, and she retired from KY Pants Factory in Glasgow. Her last public job was working at Sawyers’ Landing on Barren River Lake. She was of the Baptist faith.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO