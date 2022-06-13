ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Patricia McCord

By Nellie Pickett
wcluradio.com
 3 days ago

Patricia A. McCord, 72, Glasgow, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Glasgow State Nursing Facility. A native...

www.wcluradio.com

wcluradio.com

John Montague Taylor

John Montague Taylor, Glasgow, KY, entered heaven on June 14, 2022. John was born on February 22, 1939 in Tompkinsville, KY, to the late Stanton and Mae Carter Taylor. He is survived by his devoted wife of sixty years, Jackie Napier Taylor, originally from Celina, Tennessee. John excelled in scholastics...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Maurice McNeill

Maurice McNeill, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at his residence. He was a son of the late Archie and Dorothy McNeill. He was born on the family farm in Newbury, Ontario. He is survived by his wife: Alice Kristi McNeill; four children: Karen Linderman (Henry), Dianne...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Aubrey Johnson

Aubrey Grace Johnson gained her eternal angel wings on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was the infant daughter of Ryan and Teylor Johnson of Brownsville. In addition to her loving parents, she is also survived by— her siblings, Lily, Reese, Brooks and Evie...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Martha Davis

Martha B. Davis, 74, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a daughter of the late Theodore Stanley Barrett and Lavinia Thomerson Barrett. She was of the Baptist Faith and a founding member of the Community Soup Kitchen in Glasgow.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Tom Wilkerson

Arthur Thomas “Tom” Wilkerson, age 82 of Cedar Springs, departed this life with his family by his side on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Hart County native was born on September 9, 1939 to the late William Lawrence and Leona Sturgeon Wilkerson. He was married to his devoted wife and help mate of sixty –three years, Ruby Wells Wilkerson, who survives.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of June 6, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued in Barren County from June 6 – June 13, 2022. Faylee N. Brown, 22, and Connor C. Cassady, 22, both of Glasgow. Lindsey T. Davidson, 20, and James R. Wilkinson, 21, both of Glasgow. June 8, 2022:. Sherri D. Vibbert,...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Harold Richard Moore

Harold Richard Moore, 62, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky passed away peacefully June 15, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. He was born February 3, 1960 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Waymon Moore and Frances Lee Moore. Harold was a driver for Coca-Cola and loved spending time outdoors, specifically, hunting and fishing. Mr. Moore was a member of South Green Street Church of Christ.
SMITHS GROVE, KY
wcluradio.com

Hascal Morris Dodson

Hascal Morris Dodson, 81, passed away at Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky, on Monday, June 13, 2022. He was born on June 16, 1940, to the late Frank and Clara (Sharp) Dodson. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda (Curtis) Dodson, two children and their spouses,...
BURKESVILLE, KY
#Cremation
wcluradio.com

Helen Houchens

Helen Marie Houchens, 86 of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Helen was the daughter of Johnny P. and Mandy C. Lemons, who proceeded her in death. Jan. 15, 1954, Helen married William Burchfield Houchens. They were married for 51 years. William proceeded her in death in 2005. Helen has worked in many sewing factories during her life, and she retired from KY Pants Factory in Glasgow. Her last public job was working at Sawyers’ Landing on Barren River Lake. She was of the Baptist faith.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Marlan Neal Richards

Marlan Neal Richards age 55 of Bonnieville passed away suddenly Monday, June 13th in ER at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was the son of the late Daymond and Barbara Faye Reams Richards. Marlan was an employee of Interstate Hardwoods and a member of the Concord Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a daughter Kelsi Benningfield and a sister Stephanie Richards.
BONNIEVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Zella “Muse” Sickman

Zella Louise “Muse” Sickman, age 79, of Glasgow passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Signature Healthcare of Glasgow. Born January 01, 1943 in Tompkinsville, she was a daughter of the late Evie “Pruitt” and Luther “Booster” Muse. Survivors include three daughters, Judy...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Luke Jones

Luke Allen Jones, 39 of Munfordville went to be with his Lord Tuesday morning, June 14th. He was born in Glasgow on December 28, 1982. Luke was preceded in death by his dad Steve Jones and a brother-in-law Marty Cooper. He was a maintenance employee with Holiday Inn Express. Luke...
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
Obituaries
wcluradio.com

Shaw Lester

Donnie “Shaw” Lester, age 83, of Edmonton passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Metcalfe Healthcare Center. Born December 24, 1938 in Metcalfe County, she was a daughter of the late Susan “Syra” and Glen Shaw. She worked at Mallory’s as machine operator and was...
EDMONTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Rock, Arbogast detail staffing trends during reports to council

GLASGOW — As retirements continue, young first responders need a reason to stay. Fire Chief William Rock and Police Chief Jennifer Arbogast gave their annual presentations to the Glasgow Council Monday evening. The two reflected on trends and outlooks in their departments. Rock described how firefighters are not in...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Cline files for mayor of Cave City, faces two in November

CAVE CITY — Leticia Cline, a councilperson for the city of Cave City, recently filed to run as the city’s mayor. The office is up for election this fall. Cline was elected to the council in 2020. She serves as one of two women on the legislative body. The other woman is Beverly T. Ford.
CAVE CITY, KY

