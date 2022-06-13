ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Fire department to build another station

By Ryan Harper, Cheyenne Pagan
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

RHODESTOWN, N.C. (WNCT) – One fire department in Eastern North Carolina is getting a brand new fire station to help better serve their growing community.

The Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Department, located in the Jacksonville area, plans to build the station at the intersection of Highway 258 and 111. Their current station has five bays and is over 70 years old. The new station will have six drive-through bays and better access to the highway.

“We were able to push the green light this past week to go ahead and get the approval for the funding for that fire department that we’ll be moving into,” said J.R. Marks, fire chief at Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Department.

They’re hoping to start construction this fall and have it done by the end of 2023.

WNCT

Greenville, other ENC areas to get ARP money

RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that 30 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. Several areas in Eastern North Carolina, including Greenville, Tarboro, Mount Olive and Wallace, will receive the new source of support for rural economic development projects in North […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston structure fire under investigation

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a structure fire that burned several vehicles and caused minor damage to the G-Works Automotive building on North Heritage Street Wednesday morning. The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire in the rear parking/repair yard area of the G-Works property […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Changes coming to Pitt County Courthouse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes and renovations to Pitt County offices in the Uptown area could be coming soon, and that includes the Pitt County Courthouse. Project plans indicate a sixth district courtroom will be added to the courthouse. The sixth court is currently in Farmville. CLICK HERE to learn more. “We’re gonna try to […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Manufacturer company opening new facility in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A cabinet manufacturer is opening a new facility in Eastern Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Design Mode Cabinetry will create 139 new jobs in Duplin County. The company will invest more than $13 million to establish a manufacturing facility in the Town of Warsaw.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two injured in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday at the Fuel Market on Hwy. 70. Upon responding to reports of shots fired, deputies found one man suffering from gunshot wounds and another male suffering from head injuries from being struck with a blunt object, according to a press release. Both […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

ECU Health Medical Center celebrates Project SEARCH graduates

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Project SEARCH, an educational program offered at ECU Health Medical Center (ECUHMC), is proud to announce eight students recently graduated from the program. Those students are Shaima Bader, Emonni Cannonier, Phabian Chen, Nydarious Johnson, Adrian Lewis, Andre Lewis, Marvin Sanderson and Isaac Soderstrom. Project SEARCH is a one-year internship program for students […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
