Manchester, NH

Pregnant woman struck by bullet inside NH home

By Ben Mitchell
 3 days ago

Manchester, NH — On Friday night, the Manchester Police responded to a report of a pregnant woman who sustained a gunshot wound in her residence in the area of Bell Street and Hall Street. First responders transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment she has reported to be in stable condition and the unborn child was unharmed.

Investigators determined that the gunshot came from the area of 292 Belmont Street and attempted to contact the occupants of Apartment 9. The occupants were uncooperative with officers and barricaded themselves inside. Manchester Police SWAT responded to the scene and there were no further conflicts. Five individuals were located inside the apartment and arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Left to Right: Cody Duarte (28), Matthew Iannotti (23), Corey Raikes (27), Joseph Ricci (27), and Timothy Walsh (20), all of Manchester
WMUR.com

4 rescued from burning apartment building in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Four people were rescued Thursday from the second floor of a Nashua apartment building. The fire at 115 Temple St. was reported at about 5:30 a.m. One tenant said he heard fire detectors go off and noticed smoke in the basement. After seeing flames, he started banging on doors, alerting everyone to the danger.
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Investigators search former home of Harmony Montgomery's family

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Federal and state investigators spent hours searching a home in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday in connection with the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.Eight-year-old Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Investigators from the FBI, United States Marshal's office, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office and Manchester Police went to a home on Union Street Tuesday morning as part of the case. The apartment is where Adam and Kayla Montgomery, the girl's father...
MANCHESTER, NH
liveboston617.org

Officers Arrest Three Suspects After Guns and Drugs are Found in Vehicle

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
