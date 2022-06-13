Pregnant woman struck by bullet inside NH home

Manchester, NH — On Friday night, the Manchester Police responded to a report of a pregnant woman who sustained a gunshot wound in her residence in the area of Bell Street and Hall Street. First responders transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment she has reported to be in stable condition and the unborn child was unharmed.

Investigators determined that the gunshot came from the area of 292 Belmont Street and attempted to contact the occupants of Apartment 9. The occupants were uncooperative with officers and barricaded themselves inside. Manchester Police SWAT responded to the scene and there were no further conflicts. Five individuals were located inside the apartment and arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Crimeline at 603-624-4040.









Left to Right: Cody Duarte (28), Matthew Iannotti (23), Corey Raikes (27), Joseph Ricci (27), and Timothy Walsh (20), all of Manchester

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.