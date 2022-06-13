ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Fourth of July fireworks, will they be allowed in Wichita County?

By Zach Verdea
 3 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — As many battle extreme heat, the possibility of droughts puts many Fourth of July rituals in jeopardy.

But Monday in Wichita County Commissioners Court, no action was taken on restricting certain fireworks classified as skyrockets with sticks or missiles with fins.

“I personally didn’t see a reason for the government, county or any government, to come in a regulate businesses,” Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner Mickey Fincannon said.

Something County Judge Woody Gossom says they needed to take a look at several weeks in advance.

“What I didn’t want to do was somebody say, ‘wow we should’ve put that on the agenda things are really bad out here,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

As soon as Fincannon saw the agenda item, he reached out to the local forestry service fire chief to go over conditions and see how drought conditions are not only with recent rain but current scorching temps.

With that info, Fincannon feels this is the right move for local shops.

“Most of your local businesses that are setting up to sell fireworks, now have already purchased their supplies and inventory. So for us to come in and make an ordinance to make it so they couldn’t sell those, I didn’t think was right,” Fincannon said.

Now it would take extreme steps, with governor approval for Judge Gossom, to declare a disaster before the Fourth.

“But I would not be able to ban fireworks unless I went that exceedingly high route to show that conditions had deteriorated to such that we should allow their sale in July. While somebody might say, ‘well that’s good’, how far is it to Oklahoma? No, so all we’re going to do is send people’s business here to Oklahoma,” Gossom said.

But while keeping that business in the county, responsibility will be key.

“What we need more than anything is that the people buying those fireworks to be responsible in how they shoot off fireworks, where they shoot of fireworks and pay attention where they’re going,” Fincannon said.

While it doesn’t seem like it’s going to change be on the lookout for updates from commissioners and Judge Gossom as we get closer to all those Fourth of July celebrations.

