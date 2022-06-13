Man accused of sexually assaulting child in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Center Special Victim’s Unit conducted a three-month-long investigation that ended in the arrested of Brandon Rex Miller, 32, of Spartanburg.

Deputies charged Miller with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the arrest warrants, Miller sexually assaulted a 7-year-old boy in January of 2022.

The sheriff’s office said Miller is the suspect in three prior sexual assault allegations.

The lead investigator of this latest case felt there may be other victims who have yet to come forward, according to the sheriff’s office. Those victims and their parents are urged to contact Investigator Amanda Wilson by calling her at (864) 503-4577.

Miller is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

