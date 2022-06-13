ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Most in new poll support legal action against elected officials who attempt to overturn election results

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ucq7x_0g9WXBtj00
Tweet

The majority of Americans said that the Department of Justice (DOJ) should bring legal action against officials who mislead the public about the outcome of an election, according to a new poll from Morning Consult and Politico.

The poll showed that 42 percent of respondents “definitely” thought the DOJ should bring legal action against elected officials involved in misleading Americans, and 21 percent thought legal action should “probably” happen.

Sixteen percent said such legal action should “probably not” happen and 10 percent said it should “definitely not” happen. Eleven percent said they did not know or had no opinion.

The survey also indicated that 52 percent of respondents thought that an elected official’s attempt to overturn election results was “definitely” a crime. Another 17 percent said it was “probably” a crime.

Meanwhile, 11 percent said it was “probably not” a crime, 9 percent said it was “definitely not” a crime and another 11 percent did not know or had no opinion.

The poll results come as public hearings continue surrounding the work of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

In a daytime hearing on Monday, the committee made its case that then-President Trump was well aware the claims he was making about election fraud were false, highlighting testimony from advisers and former Attorney General William Barr recalling conversations in which they made that very point.

The committee has also promised to show how Trump’s peddling of the “Big Lie” that the election was stolen motivated the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to block the certification of President Biden’s election victory.

The poll also asked respondents whether the DOJ should take action against “elected officials who have claimed that presidential elections are fraudulent without evidence” — 38 percent said the Justice Department should “definitely” take legal action and 17 percent said such action should “probably” happen.

The poll included 2,005 registered voters and was conducted between June 10 and June 12. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Comments / 31

Gary Corey
2d ago

They are setting the stage for more of the same bullcrap the Democrats did in this last Presidential election and they are wanting to make sure they cover their voter fraud garbage just like before. Everything that they are Accusing the republicans of they are doing it They're so they can mislead the voters and say we told you so. When they bring ballets in by the Van fulls In the early morning hours and nobody says nothing about it or investigates it . Everything needs democrats do are all by the playbook to mislead the voters In making them thinking that nothing is wrong except on the opposite side of the aisle

Reply(3)
20
Tom Gorman
2d ago

there's a large population and growing that believe something wasn't and isn't right with the process & I for 1 don't blame them

Reply
9
Bill Brown
2d ago

the DOJ needs to prosecute all politicians who are selling out our country

Reply(1)
19
Related
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Barr
TheDailyBeast

Feds Warn Navarro to Stop Making ‘Numerous False Statements’ About His Arrest

Trump loyalist Peter Navarro has made “numerous false statements” about his arrest, federal prosecutors wrote in a new court filing Thursday urging a judge to reject Navarro’s request for more time until his next court hearing. Navarro was arrested last week for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He was not denied food, water or a call to a lawyer, prosecutors said in the new filing shared by Politico. In fact, “At the time of his arrest, the Defendant first requested to call the press, which was denied,” it says. The feds say Navarro’s arresting officers—who Navarro called “kind Nazis”—told him he could call an attorney but he instead said he needed to go on live TV that night and had to call to say he wouldn’t be there. Navarro also initially said he would represent himself but is now asking for additional time to find a lawyer, which prosecutors argued was a “contrived effort” to delay the case so his civil suit against the DOJ could move forward.
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

Two Trump-backed Candidates Win U.S. Election Primaries, But Two Fall Short

Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday in the biggest test yet of the former president's influence in his party ahead of November's midterm elections. But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Americans#The Department Of Justice#Doj#House
POLITICO

A federal appeals court has ruled that the 14th Amendment's bar on insurrectionists holding office may be applied to current and future political candidates.

At issue was a case challenging Madison Cawthorn's eligibility for office. What happened: A panel of three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has concluded a 1872 law did not bar future challenges to the eligibility of insurrectionists to hold office under the 14th amendment, overturning a lower court's ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

John Durham's star witness tells court he is '100% confident' Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman denied working on behalf of Hillary's team when he handed over evidence meant to smear Trump

The star prosecution witness in the trial of a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer testified Thursday that he was '100 percent confident' that the attorney told him he was not acting on behalf of a particular client when he presented information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and possible links to Russia.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Hill

The Hill

596K+
Followers
72K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy