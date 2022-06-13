ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, OH

Nearly 100 reported without power in Ravenna Township Monday afternoon

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d30Xv_0g9WVUvM00

FirstEnergy Corp. reports that nearly 100 of its Ravenna Township customers were without power as of 4:20 p.m. Monday.

Fewer than five each were reported without power in Aurora and Ravenna.

Estimated restoration time is currently by 6:30 p.m., but this is subject to possible change. Go to https://outages.firstenergycorp.com/oh.html for updated information about power outages.

The causes of the outages are under investigation.

