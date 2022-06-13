ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roots on the Avenue comes to Fayetteville this weekend

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3miPPZ_0g9WUswt00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three nights of music featuring nine different artists will happen on the Fayetteville Square this weekend.

Roots on the Avenue will take place from June 17-19 at 1 East Mountain Street in downtown Fayetteville. The music begins each night at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m.

Wood Stone Craft Pizza, chef-curated snacks and craft bar selections will be available for purchase during the concerts. Tickets are required for event attendance and are available for reservation online here.

More information about Fayetteville Roots or the attending musicians is available at www.fayettevilleroots.org/ .

