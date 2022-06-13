ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Randolph Park to host movie night

 3 days ago

Pulaski County Parks & Recreation will host our first family movie night of the summer on Saturday,...

pcpatriot.com

WDBJ7.com

7@four previews new Star Country morning show

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Changes are afoot at Star Country 94.9 FM in Roanoke. Longtime morning show cohost Boomer is leaving, meaning Brett Sharp gets a new cohost in Taylor Sherill. The two stopped by 7@four; watch the video above to see them talk about what’s happening on air.
ROANOKE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

19th Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days set

The 19th Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days will be held in Rocky Mount this weekend: June 17, 18 and 19. This Franklin County based festival will take place in the Franklin County Recreation Park at 2150 Sontag Road (Route 619), just south of Rocky Mount. The Antique Farm Days Club that puts on this show is dedicated to restoring and preserving farm machinery and implements that were used in the agriculture based society of early Southwest Virginia, and the role that they played in shaping life in Franklin County and surrounding areas.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Johnson City wallops Pulaski, 22-13

The Pulaski River Turtles fall to the Johnson City Doughboys 22-13 on Wednesday night. If you are a fan of offense, this was the game to watch, with 32 combined hits and 35 combined runs. This would be Pulaski’s highest outing this season, but this would just be Johnson City’s night.
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Scott Alan Cable

Scott Alan Cable, age 51 of Pulaski passed away early Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at his home. Born September 2, 1970 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of the late Berlin Ray Cable & Mildred Greer Cable. Scott is survived by his. Wife – Stephanie Cable – Dublin...
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for Michael “Moose” Wayne Whittaker

Michael “Moose” Wayne Whittaker, age 47 of Pulaski, died Tuesday morning, June 14, 20540-980-170022 at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com.
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Supervisors to reconvene meeting Thursday, June 16

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors will reconvene their meeting of May 23, 2022, on Thursday, June 16, 2022, with an executive (closed) session at 4:30 p.m. in the Executive Conference Room to be followed by an open meeting at 5 p.m. in the Board Room of the County Administration Building, located at 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski.
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Non-Profits serving Pulaski County participate in GiveLocalNRV Giving Day

Christiansburg, Virginia: The Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) will hold its 9Th annual online GiveLocalNRV Giving Day on Wednesday, June 22nd. More than 100 nonprofits serving the New River Valley are participating this year to raise funds and awareness for their work, including 15 organizations that operate from and serve residents in Pulaski County. An additional 45 organizations participating in the event also serve the county. Each year, the event engages hundreds of donors in giving to their favorite nonprofits.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Tazewell County Animal Shelter faces a Code Red situation

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–One local animal shelter in Virginia needs help as they reach Code Red. The Tazewell County Animal Shelter is on the verge of euthanizing animals to make space for new intakes. Director of the shelter, Jenny Dawson said she’s thankful they haven’t had to go that route yet. She said she needs assistance […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia sells National Guard Armory to Martinsville for $1, Bird Scooters approved for city limits

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mayor Kathy Lawson and Martinsville City Council members accepted ownership of the National Guard Armory from the Commonwealth of Virginia on behalf of the city of Martinsville Tuesday. The building has been empty nearly two and a half years on Commonwealth Boulevard. With new city ownership, council members can decide the best way to use the building and surrounding lot.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
theroanokestar.com

Blue Ridge Parkway Projects Near Roanoke Scheduled to Conclude Soon

National Park Service officials have announced that multiple road projects on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke are scheduled to be complete in the coming months. Specifically, the rehabilitation of the Roanoke River Bridge, at Milepost 114.7, is expected to be finished in June; and repairs needed to stabilize slope failures near mileposts 119.7 and 127.9 are expected to conclude by the end of September.
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for Robert Lewis Hughes

Robert Lewis Hughes, age 92 of Pulaski, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at a Richmond, Va. hospital. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Edward Wilson Douglas

Edward Wilson Douglas, age 75 of Christiansburg, died at home and at peace on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. “Doug” as he was known by all was born April 1, 1947 in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. He is preceded in death by his parents, John W. Douglas & Vivian Wilson Douglas as well as his sister, Phyllis Hivner of Plano, TX and brother, Bill Douglas of Elizabethtown, PA.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WFXR

How outdoor workers deal with the heat in southwest Virginia

(WFXR) — High temperatures are especially dangerous for those who work outside, like the tree trimmer who got stuck 50 feet in the air Wednesday, as well as the Roanoke County first responders who rescued him. According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, the man’s bucket truck malfunctioned while he was trimming trees in a […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

Losing the race with old age

For most of my life, luck has ruled. I survived a serious helicopter crash five decades ago, a serious car wreck several years earlier and a motorcycle encounter with a cow in 2012 that doctors felt should have killed me or, at least, left me with serious brain trauma and a lower amputated right leg.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem Animal Hospital expanding to new facility

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - An animal hospital in one of our hometowns is expanding. You may see some construction going on behind Salem Animal Hospital. The veterinary practice is going to build a brand new facility right next to the current building. It will include a larger ICU ward, seven...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

New Blacksburg proposal could bring changes to Center Street

BLACKSURG, Va. – For people in Blacksburg, Center Street has a very different feel during the summer. Calm, quiet, and nothing like the mass tailgating events that occur during football season. But after years of complaints, that may change. “This event is too big. It’s reached a point where...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Home manufactured in Rocky Mount included in 'Homes on the Hill'

WASHINGTON — A home manufactured in Rocky Mount was featured during the Manufactured Housing Institute’s “Homes on the Hill” advocacy initiative last week. Fleetwood Homes transported its Pegasus model, a two-bedroom and two-bathroom 1,035-square-foot home, 260 miles northeast to the National Mall to participate in the event hosted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The event, which ran from June 7 to 12, showcased the value of manufactured homes that meet HUD code requirements to policymakers, affordable housing supporters, the media and consumers. The inaugural event was in 2019, but was subsequently canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, roughly 3,000 members of the public and 100 policymakers toured the Pegasus.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WFXR

‘Furry Friends’: Roanoke Valley SPCA searching for a home for Semolina

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — ‘Furry Friends’ is back on WFXR News to highlight animal shelters that are filled with adoptable pets around in southwest and central Virginia. On Tuesday, June 14, Denise Hayes — the CEO of the Roanoke Valley SPCA — brought a paw-sitively adorable cat named ‘Semolina‘ to the WFXR News station. According […]
ROANOKE, VA

