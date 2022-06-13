Randolph Park to host movie night

The 19th Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days will be held in Rocky Mount this weekend: June 17, 18 and 19. This Franklin County based festival will take place in the Franklin County Recreation Park at 2150 Sontag Road (Route 619), just south of Rocky Mount. The Antique Farm Days Club that puts on this show is dedicated to restoring and preserving farm machinery and implements that were used in the agriculture based society of early Southwest Virginia, and the role that they played in shaping life in Franklin County and surrounding areas.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO