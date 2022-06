COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A jury ruled in a Columbus police officer’s favor in a racial discrimination lawsuit. Her award in damages, however, was $2. The verdict form obtained Tuesday by Nexstar’s WCMH showed that the jury in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio determined the evidence showed the City of Columbus both racially discriminated against and retaliated against Lt. Melissa McFadden. The ruling means the city violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as well as the Ohio Laws Against Discrimination.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO