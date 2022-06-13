ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

Vigil to be held for murdered North Adams woman

By Sara Rizzo
 3 days ago

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — A vigil is set to remember the life of Jillian (Tatro) Rosado on Tuesday, June 14. The vigil is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in front of North Adams City Hall.

Rosado, 38, of Cheshire, was pronounced dead in a home on Charles Street on May 28. On June 2, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office announced that her husband, Luis Rosado, 49, was arrested and charged with her murder .

The Elizabeth Freeman Center is putting together the vigil. The center said domestic violence is a societal issue that affects many in the community. The center is committed to ending domestic violence and working towards a safe community.

Drug bust leads to 3 arrests on multiple charges

“Jillian had much more life to give. With her free spirit and generous soul, Jillian will be missed by all those who knew her. We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends. Rest in peace, Jillian,” said the Elizabeth Freeman Center.

Attendees are asked to wear masks to the vigil. If you or someone you know is affected by violence, you can call the Elizabeth Freeman Center at 1-866-401-2425. The hotline is available 24/7.

