ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Exclusive poll: Hochul and Zeldin favored heading into primaries; guns and inflation remain top issues

By Henry Rosoff
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EMokr_0g9WU8s400

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With about one week to go before the start of early voting, an exclusive PIX11/Emerson College/The Hill poll shows Gov. Kathy Hochul heavily favored to win the Democratic nomination in the gubernatorial race and Congressman Lee Zeldin favored to claim the Republican nomination. Gun violence and inflation remain top issues for voters of both parties, although there is disagreement about the underlying causes.

Gov. Hochul is the choice of 57% of the Democratic voters surveyed. Congressman Tom Suozzi got 17% and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams got 6%.  Twenty percent of voters remain undecided.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

Zeldin is the choice of 34% of GOP voters. There is a crowded battle for second with businessman Harry Wilson, a moderate Republican who worked for former President Barack Obama, making late gains. Rob Astorino is at 16%, Wilson is at 15% and Andrew Giuliani is at 13%. Twenty-two percent are undecided.

In both primaries, gun violence remains a top issue:  90% of Democrats and 79% of Republicans say they are very or somewhat concerned about gun violence. Republicans surveyed consider mental health issues as the main cause of that violence. Only 10% consider gun access alone the main cause. Democrats point to guns as the main cause 30% of the time, or say the violence is a combination of mental health and gun access 51% of the time.

MORE: New York Capitol news

Voters of both parties have a relatively bleak outlook when it comes to inflation and rising costs– with Republicans more concerned than Democrats. About 54% of Democrats and 80% of Republicans think inflation will be even higher in 6 months. About 52% of Democrats and 75% of Republican think the seven-month gas tax holiday passed by lawmakers in Albany does not go far enough to combat inflation.

The polling happened June 9-10 with 500 very likely Democratic voters and 500 very likely Republican voters. There is a margin of error of +/- 4.3%

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yonkerstimes.com

Zeldin in Free Fall After NY GOP Governor’s Debate

Astorino and Wilson Attack Front Runner for Ties to Cuomo; Zeldin Attacks on Wilson and Astorino Don’t Stick. With less than two weeks until the June 28 NY primary, the four republican candidates for Governor faced off in a debate on WCBS-NYTV. Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Businessman Harry Wilson, and Andrew Giuliani took off the gloves and slugged it out, with accusations and allegations made mostly between Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wislon.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Government
New Jersey Globe

Haledon mayor trails by 13 votes with about 65 ballots still uncounted

There are still as many as 65 votes left to be counted in Haledon, where challenger Michael Johnson leads four-term Mayor Domenick Stampone in the Democratic primary by 13 votes, 271 to 258. There are about 45 provisional ballots and approximately 20 vote-by-mail ballots that have not yet been tallied....
HALEDON, NJ
WIBX 950

NY GOP Governor Candidates Debate Crime, Economy And Trump

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In a televised debate, four Republican candidates for New York governor pledged to undo years of one-party rule by Democrats and focus on battling crime. The field includes U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City’s former mayor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salon

AOC claims NYC Council Leader is "punishing kids" to strike back at progressives

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram late Tuesday to denounce what she called "dirty politics" exemplified by New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, accusing the local leader of locking several progressive councilors out of funding that would have benefited their constituents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Rob Astorino
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Jumaane Williams
Gothamist.com

NY's GOP gubernatorial primary candidates debate tonight as early voting starts this Saturday

New York City and state lawmakers are diving headlong into a busy summer season. In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams announced his first budget deal with the City Council on Friday, while statewide candidates for governor and lieutenant governor are busy making their pitches to voters ahead of the upcoming June 28th primary, where early voting starts Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York Republican gubernatorial debate set for Monday on CBS2

NEW YORK -- The leading Republican primary contenders will debate on CBS2 on Monday night.Reporter Lisa Rozner has a preview.There's a little more than two weeks to go until voters hit the polls for primary day. Monday night marks the only debate among the Republican candidates for governor, allowing New Yorkers to decide who they want to represent the party in the November election.The four leading Republican candidates for governor will go head to head Monday at 7 p.m.READ MORE: News of possible delay to congestion pricing emerges from spirited New York governor Democratic primary debateFormer Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

New York Primary Election: What Voters Need to Know

Election day is fast approaching for New York voters, with candidates hoping to claim victory in the June primary for governor, lieutenant governor, state Assembly and in the U.S. Senate. New Yorkers get two primary elections this summer after redistricting shook up the state's electoral maps and pushed the primaries...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Guns#Republicans#Inflation And Economy#Democrats#Politics State#Election State#Hill#Democratic#Nyc Public Advocate#Gop
nystateofpolitics.com

How caucus lawmakers flexed New York legislative muscles in session

The Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus this year was able to win a series of legislative and budget victories, including a funding boost for public colleges in New York City, expanding the Homeowner Protection Program and boosting funding for the Black Farm Fund, as well as efforts to reduce gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

Whitestone Republican club endorses Andrew Giuliani for governor

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and a former Trump administration official, received an endorsement from the Whitestone Republican Club in his bid to become the 57th governor of New York on Thursday, June 9. Giuliani was joined by his father, Guardian Angels leader...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Staten Island Advance

NYC’s proposed water rate hike is a punch in the gut (opinion)

Over the past year, Americans across the country have been reeling from the impact of skyrocketing inflation. With the cost of food, gas and transportation rising to the highest price points in 41 years, you’d think government officials and elected representatives would be doing all they could to ease the financial burdens on hardworking families. Instead, it seems many are working overtime to make them worse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy