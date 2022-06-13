ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Will Earth’s Follies Take Root on Mars? Black Comedy Explores the Frontier

By Alan Boyle
Universe Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world’s richest human wants to build a city on Mars: Fifty years ago, Elon Musk’s vision of our future on the Red Planet might have sounded like science fiction — but today, Musk is actually serious about the idea of using billions of dollars from ventures like SpaceX’s Starlink broadband...

