ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Discover Your Oasis at Woodhouse Spa Buckhead

By Roz Edward
atlantatribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome discover an oasis for rejuvenation, mood elevation and wellness at Woodhouse Spa Buckhead. From a wide variety of facials, therapeutic massage treatments, and restorative therapies, the staff at the new luxury spa will customize an experience just for you. Woodhouse Spa Buckhead is located at 65 Irby Avenue, Atlanta, GA...

atlantatribune.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Buckhead, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
The Georgia Sun

Fetch dog park and bar is coming to Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA — Fetch Park – the trailblazing off-leash dog park bar and social hub that has been featured by the likes of The Travel Channel, ESPN, Discovery Channel, Magnolia Network, GoDaddy and more is set to open its fourth BARk location at 11440 Maxwell Road next door to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and just a stone’s throw away from both downtown Alpharetta and North Point Mall.
ALPHARETTA, GA
ServingLooksATL

Skitor's Boiling Pots in Atlanta: Authentic, New Orleans Style Boiled Seafood

Skitor's Boiling Pots is serving up authentic, New Orleans Style Boiled Seafood right in Atlanta. This is a family-owned and operated business with the boiled seafood being served with love and care by Marine Corps Veteran Brian Griffin (aka Skitor) and wife Keon. Skitor's Boiling Pots is available for catering, pop-up boils and events. Skitor’s Boiling Pots have had pop-ups boils in numerous locations including Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Slidell, and Atlanta alongside his loving wife, son, uncle-in-law, and more family members.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lifewnikk

Rays in the City, Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Downtown Atlanta is known to the home of some of United States best restaurants. If you are in this area and a lover of seafood you should try out this restaurant. Though restaurants that are meant for special occasions are common in Atlanta, Rays in the City is the perfect place to celebrate a anniversary, birthday dinner, graduation, etc. After visiting Rays in the City sister restaurant, which is Rays on the River, I was determined to visit Rays in the City. As everyone should do when in search of a place to eat, the first thing that I did was look at the Google reviews which were pretty impressive. With 4.5 stars on Google and 3.3K customer reviews is a highly respected place where people live to dine. Customers loved how upscale the interior of the restaurant was, as well as how tasteful their signature dishes were. Some of their most popular dishes include the Broiled Seafood platter which consists of cold water lobster tail, chefs fresh catch, shrimp scallops, mini jumbo lump crab cake, haricot verts, and whipped potatoes. Another popular dish is the Oysters Rockefeller, a dish that is also popular at Rays on the River. After reading such amazing reviews I decided to go try out the restaurant myself and again, I did not leave unsatisfied. For starters, when I first entered the restaurant I noticed how nicely the tables had been set with clean, white table clothes and silver utensils. It was also quiet and the host was friendly and welcoming, as well as the server. For my appetizer I had the Crispy Point Judith Calamari and Shrimp which was cooked to the perfect crisp with a yummy fresh flavor. For my main dish I ordered the Ray‘s Surf & Turf which came with a 8 oz Filet and a 7 oz Maine lobster tail that was served with whipped potatoe. Though this dish cost me a high $80 it was very well worth it. The fish tasted as if it had just came out of the sea, and the lobster tail had the perfect garlic butter seasoning. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
Sage News

15 fun things to do with your kids this summer in Atlanta

Are you looking for fun things to do in Atlanta with your kids this summer? Look no further, I have got you covered with a jammed-filled guide of fun things to do to make this the best summer yet. From top attractions to adventure to cool experiences, there is something to everyone. Summer is here! Have a great time!
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Store#Local Life#Massage Info#Beauty Spa Info#What To Do#Oasis#Spas#Woodhouse Spa Buckhead#Swedish
CBS 46

‘It takes a village;’ Andre Dickens’ advice to single dads

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monica Pearson asked Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on his advice to single dads like himself. “You’re not alone. And if you feel like you’re alone, there’s aunts, friends, grandparents. It takes a village, as they say. And for me, I have an outstanding village of my mom, my sister, her friends all these folks.
ATLANTA, GA
TravelNoire

Every Sunday is Carnival At Rum Punch Brunch Experience in Atlanta, GA

For over 20 years Atlanta has been on top of the music scene, giving us countless stars in Hip Hop and R&B music, from Babyface and Usher to Outkast, T.I., 2Chainz, and Future. I’ve never been to a city that had so many nightclubs for Hip Hop and R&B music going on at the same time each day of the week. But in recent years, there’s been a heavy influence of West Indian culture slowly creeping into the fold of Atlanta nightlife and party scene. At the forefront of this movement is the event, Rum Punch Brunch.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Take a Leave Of Absence In Atlanta’s Latest Rooftop Pool

With the anticipation of so many new hotels and condos opening up in the city this summer, it takes a lot to stand out and make a splash! Well the new Interlochen hotel located in West Midtown is doing just that! Offering guests the option to experience the pool, the restaurant, and the Grove this newly built space boasts a 38,000 square-foot-resort-inspired rooftop.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CBS 46

Residents frustrated over A/C not working at Roswell apartment complex

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of residents at a Roswell apartment complex are heated. Their A/C’s are going out at the worst possible time. “We are without A/C, which is ridiculous because right now, we literally have a heat advisory,” said Ireshia Smith, a resident at Grace Apartments in Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in Atlanta

Atlanta is both a relic of the civil war and civil rights movement and a modern metropolis with a vibrant Black and Southern pop culture scene. Also, the city of Atlanta has a wonderful restaurant and bar scene. While you might associate it with Southern Comfort, this city offers plenty of other cuisines.
ATLANTA, GA
bwcatlantasouth.com

Introducing the Crazy Crab Stockbridge

The Crazy Crab Stockbridge is a quality dine in seafood restaurant located at 1500 Hudson Bridge Rd Stockbridge!Crazy Crab Stockbridge is located in the plaza next to Walmart Hudson Bridge with the Children’s Healthcare of Hudson Bridge building. It is good to see a quality seafood restaurant arrive in Stockbridge with good service provided by an enthusiastic and friendly staff. Go to the Crazy Crab website for more information on the menu and ordering online. Click on the instagram link for more photos of the amazing mouthwatering seafood now being served in Stockbridge. https://www.crazycrabga.com/
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Greek Food in Atlanta

Atlanta is a wonderfully cosmopolitan metropolis and features foods from every corner of the globe, including Greece. Greek cuisine revolves around the Mediterranean Triad of grains, olives, and wine – three things I know I can’t get enough of!. While you may be able to find a gyro...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy