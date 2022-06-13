Airbnb Added a 'Vineyards' Category with Over 100,000 Winery Vacation Experiences

Auberge family vacations spark joy and connectivity for travelers of all ages with the company's family-friendly and kids-only experiences. MILL VALLEY, Calif. , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection is celebrating summer across all properties with adventure, exploration and education as the mainstays of the luxury experience curated for guests of all generations. With new kids camps and family experiences, each of the company's one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts and residences offer a home base for the whole family to reconnect and create lasting memories through travel. From snorkeling in the turquoise waters of Mexico's Riviera Maya, to locally-inspired cooking classes in the tropical forests of Costa Rica, and alfresco art classes in the world-class art capital of Santa Fe, N.M., the new experiences encourage kids to get outdoors and explore each destination's natural surroundings, unique history and culture. Auberge Resorts Collection's great family vacations are designed for spending time together while providing the freedom for everyone to indulge in their own unique interests. In addition to programming just for kids and teens, parents are encouraged to prioritize their well-being this summer with tailored wellness treatments, as well as sessions on movement and mindfulness.

