Here is One Tropical Island You Do Not Want to Visit This Season

By Brandon Comeaux
 3 days ago
Snake Island, Youtube via Crazy Creatures

If you are not on a tropical island right now, I bet you wish you were.

Every year around this time, Facebook feeds the world over are filled with people taking vacations to the beach. Whether it be to a getaway along the Gulf Coast or a tropical paradise that can be found on many islands south of the U.S., this is the time when people love to have some fun in the sun.

Dave Hamilton Vacation Facebook Post

My favorite vacation was the one my wife and I took four years ago for her 30th birthday. We went to Jamaica! We climbed waterfalls, kayaked in the Caribbean Sea, took a sunset cruise, and relaxed at a resort in what was our tropical paradise. We are planning to head back to the Caribbean soon.

Brandon and Hannah in Jamaica, Facebook

Well, I was Facebooking the other day and I came across one tropical island that I never, ever want to visit! Yea the temperatures may be great and it’s off the coast of Brazil, but those are the only two good things going for it.

I’m talking about Ilha da Queimada Grande, A.K.A Snake Island!

As the video from Crazy Creatures and smithsonianmag.com points out, Snake Island is infested with 2,000-4,000 golden lancehead vipers , which are one of the deadliest snakes in the world. Thousands of years ago, the island broke off from the mainland and so many snakes were trapped on it without natural predators to keep them in check.

Snake Island, google maps

How many snakes are on this hellaceous island? Smithsonianmag says some estimates claim there’s one snake for every square meter in some areas.

Humans have not lived on the island since 1909. As a matter of fact, humans are banned from going to the island by Brazil – except for those “lucky enough” to do research on the island. According to abcnews , there are snake smugglers – A.K.A. biopirates – that trap them and sell them on the black market. As Smithsonianmag points out , single golden lanceheads can be sold for anywhere from $10,000 to $30,000.

You could try to pay me a million dollars but I’m not going anywhere near Snake Island!

