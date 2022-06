Click here to read the full article. A number of beauty brands have been targeting menopause with new skin care offerings. Now, the fitness company P.volve has teamed with women’s health technology start-up Elektra Health to launch its Moving With Menopause series. The initiative, which launches on June 21, consists of 16 videos demonstrating exercises, breath work and educational tips tackling menopause symptoms such as muscle mass loss, vaginal dryness, brain fog, sleeping difficulty and more. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 “We are a very education-based fitness company —...

FITNESS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO