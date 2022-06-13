The Grrrrls Are Carrying: Lizzo Drops Her New, Bouncy Single ‘Grrls’

Tyler, the Creator’s sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, is what some might call a dream come true. A little over a decade after manifesting a mixtape collaboration with legendary hip hop producer DJ Drama, the California native with the astronomical aspiration achieved his goal and then some. The self-produced 16-track project featured various musical guest appearances, including Ty Dolla $ign, Pharrell Williams, and Brent Faiyaz, and earned “Best Rap Album” during the 2021 Grammy Awards. The effort also earned the multi-hyphenated a nomination for “Album of Year” at the BET Awards 2022 hosted by actress Taraji P.Henson live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. EST. Before then, check out some of our favorite tracks from Call Me If You Get Lost.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO