ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Grrrrls Are Carrying: Lizzo Drops Her New, Bouncy Single ‘Grrls’

BET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall up your girls and hit the streets with a new anthem from Lizzo as she just dropped the follow-up single to...

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

BET Awards 2022: Lizzo Is The Queen of Prints

Lizzo exploded on the scene with her third album Cuz I Love You in 2019 and hasn’t taken her foot off our necks since. The talented superstar will perform at the BET Awards 2022 airing June 26th at 8pm. Lizzo is never too shy to play with prints while out and about so let’s take a look at some of her boldest moments.
ATLANTA, GA
BET

BET Awards 2022: Tyler, The Creator Takes Us on a Blended Rhythmic Journey with ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

Tyler, the Creator’s sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, is what some might call a dream come true. A little over a decade after manifesting a mixtape collaboration with legendary hip hop producer DJ Drama, the California native with the astronomical aspiration achieved his goal and then some. The self-produced 16-track project featured various musical guest appearances, including Ty Dolla $ign, Pharrell Williams, and Brent Faiyaz, and earned “Best Rap Album” during the 2021 Grammy Awards. The effort also earned the multi-hyphenated a nomination for “Album of Year” at the BET Awards 2022 hosted by actress Taraji P.Henson live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. EST. Before then, check out some of our favorite tracks from Call Me If You Get Lost.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
BET

Summer Jam: Young Thug Makes Surprise Virtual Visit From Jail

Rapper Young Thug surprised Hot97 Summer Jam concertgoers with a virtual visit from jail and took an opportunity to thank his fans for their support while behind bars on a RICO indictment. According to TMZ, Thug shared a message at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday (June 12), asking those watching...
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women Empowerment
BET

BET Awards 2022: A Look at Diddy’s 2000s Trendsetting Fashions

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the BET Awards 2022 "Lifetime Achievement" recipient, launched Sean John in 1999 and added fashion mogul to his growing list of job titles. Throughout the 2000s he continued to show up and show out totally on trend. Before the show, which airs June 26th at 8pm, let’s take a journey through Diddy’s style in the early 2000s.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BET

Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photo Of Her 13-Month-Old Daughter

Last year, supermodel Naomi Campbell became a mom but she has rarely shown her daughter on social media. However, on June 12, she shared a series of photos. Campbell captioned the photos, one showing her and her daughter walking while holding hands, with, ”My Love, My heartbeat First Steps walking.”
CELEBRITIES
BET

Call Her Latashá: Meet Your Guide to Creative Liberation Through NFTs

Before Feb. 17, 2021, Latashá was trying to turn a passion into a living. The multifaceted artist was roughly six years removed from a stranger, being so moved by her song “Bee.Em [Black Magic]” that they gave Latasha $10,000 on the condition the artist pursues music full-time.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
BET

BET Awards 2022: Get to Know Rapper and Singer Little Simz Making Big Noise in the UK

Born Simbiatu "Simbi" Abisola Abiola Ajikawo, British rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress Little Simz rose to fame as a musician following the release of her first three studio projects, including A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons, her 2016 album Stillness in Wonderland, and Grey Area, which she debuted three years later under her self-founded record label Age 101.
MUSIC
BET

BET Awards 2022: Check Out What City Girls’ Tracks We’re Adding to Our Summer Playlist

Miami-based hip hop duo City Girls hit the ground running after making a splash on the music scene with an uncredited guest appearance on Drake’s 2018 smash hit single “In My Feelings.” One mixtape, two studio albums, and several viral moments later, Yung Miami and JT are heading to the BET Awards 2022 after earning a nomination for “Best Group.” Before we can see who will take home the bragging rights, check out what City Girls’ records we’re adding to our summer playlist.
MUSIC
BET

Famed Producer and Promoter Meghan Stabile Passes Away At 39

Famed producer Meghan Stabile, who was known for bridging Jazz and Hip Hop, has reportedly passed away at 39 due to suicide NPR reports. Her counselor, Bikbaye Inejnema, confirmed with the outlet the cause of death who spoke on behalf of Maureen Stabile, Stabile’s maternal grandmother. "She knows she...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Mary J. Blige Announces Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, Ella Mai and Queen Naija Set To Join

Mary J. Blige is back on the road this fall and she’s bringing some rising R&B starlets for the ride. The Good Morning Gorgeous tour is set to begin September 17th in Greensboro, NC, and will be hitting different cities with the last stop on October 19th in Atlantic City, NJ. The tour will feature Queen Naija and Ella Mai, who was recently announced as a performer for this year's BET Awards and recently dropped a project called Heart On My Sleeve.
GREENSBORO, NC
BET

BET Awards 2022: Let’s Take a Look at Will Smith’s Fashion Evolution

Will Smith might not be the most well-known rapper turned actor but could he be the most accomplished? Smith, who rapped under the moniker The Fresh Prince, won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard, a role which also gained him a "Best Actor" nomination at the BET Awards 2022. Before we get to the show, which airs June 26th at 8pm, let’s take a look back at some of his fashion moments over the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BET

Kenan Thompson Wants To Stay On Saturday Night Live At least Until It’s 50th Season

While the best Saturday Night Live regulars are making their departures, OG player Kenan Thompson is ceasing any noise or speculation that he is following suit. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the carpet at the Apollo Spring Benefit, the Kenan and Kel alum told the publication he doesn’t plan on leaving the franchise and is hoping to be around for it’s 50th season.
TV & VIDEOS
BET

Tyler Perry Addresses Oscar's Slap, Says He Is Friends With Chris Rock and Will Smith

Despite the knock down, the match ended in a draw, with both stars calling the decision "bulls**t." In honor of Father's Day and Juneteenth, Tylenol is celebrating #DadsWithoutLimits by partnering with the Black American Dad Foundation, which provides a vast range of resources to champion the advancement of Black fathers. BET is proud to help Tylenol amplify the stories of many dads whose care is felt deeply and helps foster an uplifting environment for the people they love.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy