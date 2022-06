Two Los Angeles-area police officers who were rushed to the hospital Tuesday following a shooting have died, authorities said. Authorities said two El Monte officers responded to the intersection of Garvey and Central avenues, where a possible stabbing was taking place at the Siesta Inn. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the police officers were shot by a suspect immediately after they arrived at the scene.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO