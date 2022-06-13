ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

CdA Police: Hate group members well prepared to start riot

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene police are still investigating what they said was a meticulously-planned attempt to start a riot at the Pride in the Park event Saturday. A concerned citizen made the call around 1:30 p.m. after they saw what they called a “little...

www.fox28spokane.com

FOX 28 Spokane

ARRESTED: Man accused of raping woman at gunpoint outdoors near busy Spokane street

This afternoon, 6/15/22, SPD arrested a suspect in yesterday’s armed sexual assault which occurred in the area of Wellesley Ave and N Alberta (see original email below). Multiple units within SPD, including the Special Victims Unit, the Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Special Investigations Unit pursued multiple investigative leads, which lead to the identification of the suspect as Daniel J. Magee (39). SPD investigators were able to pinpoint a location for Magee and he was taken into custody without incident at an apartment in Northeast Spokane by SPD SWAT.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane man arrested after allegedly stabbing man with 3-foot sword

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in the chest with 3-foot sword last week. According to a report from our partner’s at the Spokesman Review, the alleged assault happened in West Central Spokane. The probable cause affidavit said Thomas B....
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Missing Spokane Valley 16-year-old found safe

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The 16-year-old girl Spokane Valley police were searching for today has been found, and she is safe. SVPD thank the public for their help in this instance. Last updated on June 14 at 3:45 p.m. Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is looking for a vulnerable...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

MISSING: 16-year-old

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is looking for a vulnerable 16-year-old girl, last seen around 4:00 p.m. Monday near the 12400 block of E. 3rd Ave. Police received a call from Zoe’s mom called to report her as a missing/vulnerable juvenile around 4:30 p.m., stating...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Coeur D'alene, ID
Kootenai, ID
Idaho Crime & Safety
Coeur D'alene, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews in Cheney responding to confirmed structure fire

CHENEY, Wash. – Right now, crews in Cheney are responding to a confirmed structure fire near Hillview Drive. We’re working to get official information. A viewer who lives near the impacted home says it appears crews are making good progress and that Avista is also on scene. This...
CHENEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Two dogs die at boarding facility, leaves owners questioning safety standards

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two dog owners are wanting answers after a pit bull mix attacked the two Yorkie-pom mixes at a boarding center in Spokane Valley. The owner of All-Star Animal Grooming said the attack came out of nowhere, but it happened and now the safety of the boarding facility is being put into question. “She wanted us to put our dogs down to get comfortable with hers and she said everything was set and that was the last time I saw them alive,” James Damico said. “She reassured and guaranteed, that our dogs would be safe,” Christina Damico said. “I can’t imagine how they feel,” Morgan Hann, the owner of All-Star Animal Grooming said. On Friday, the Damico family brought their two Yorkie-pom mixes, Bentley and thor, to All-Star Animal Grooming to be boarded for four days while the family went on a trip. But before the Damico’s could even get where they were going, they got a call from the owner, Morgan Hann. “And I immediately knew something was wrong,” James said. A pit bull mix had broken through a fence around the small dog area, first taking Bentley. “In a matter of a millisecond he picked up Bentley and ran outside with Bentley out the doggy door so I ran after him outside and as soon as I got outside almost to their yard he had gone back through the doggie door,” Hann said. Hann said that’s when the dog grabbed Thor. “I couldn’t move fast enough,” she said. “I mean there are holes in him, his ribs were protruding out, I mean I could see his bone and tissues, oh god it was horrifying,” Christina said. Both Bentley and Thor died soon after and when the Damico’s got back to the facility, what was waiting inside, shocked them. “I went there first, just b-lined it and saw that our dogs were stacked on top of each other in a box,” she said. “We didn’t know what to do. But we didn’t just leave them on a kennel floor we didn’t just leave them out in the rain,” Hann said. The Damico’s say now, they’re just questioning why they brought their pets to a place that couldn’t keep them safe. Hann said she’s been in the dog industry for 18 years and she’s owned this grooming and boarding facility for two. She said nothing like this had ever happened. “Ever. Not even as much as a bite from another dog. Not anything. Not anything,” she said. She said there was no indication at all that this pit bull mix was aggressive. But of course, something did happen and all signs point to the enclosure the small dogs were in. “I had hired contractors to put up a safe fence for the enclosure and it wasn’t up to par,” she said. Now cooperating with SCRAPS and the city, Hann closed down the boarding area to make changes including raising the fence height, double reinforcing the metal fencing, adding more separation kennels, and dividing the areaInto more separate sections. “The people that know me, my clients that know me, they know my love of animals and they know that this is the last place something like that would happen,” she said. “Deep down the very emotional part of me wants her shut down,” Christina said. “She shouldn’t have such a quick chance. She’s trying to get renovations done to improve but the damage has already been done.” The family only wants to prevent this from happening to anyone else. Hann said they aren’t going to allow any pit bull mixes back into the business and the boarding section will be closed until SCRAPS and the city gives their stamp of approval.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane man ejected from motorcycle, dies after 92-year-old allegedly failed to yield

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A Spokane man is dead after being ejected from his motorcycle in a three-vehicle crash. It happened around 5 p.m. on Trent Ave. and N. McDonald Rd. According to the Washington State Patrol report, 92-year-old James Hammond was making a left turn on Trent while 50-year-old Gary Cooper approached from the opposite direction on his motorcycle.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

City of Spokane closing some services in honor of Juneteenth

SPOKANE Wash. – June 19 became a federal holiday in 2021 in honor of Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of African-Americans. Because Juneteenth falls on a Sunday this year, the holiday will be federally observed on Monday, June 20. In a press release, the City of Spokane...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

20-year-old man swept away in Spokane River over weekend still not found

SPOKANE, Wash. – After two days of searching, Spokane County emergency crews have not been able to find a 20-year-old swimmer who was reportedly swept away in the cold waters of the Spokane River. The drowning was reported on Saturday around 4 p.m.. Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies, Spokane Valley...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Pride wants to know where YOU think a rainbow crosswalk should go

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane voted Monday to invest into street murals and art, with $300,000 in funds set to go to the community crosswalks program. With the backing of numerous nonprofits and advocates of the LGBTQ+ community, Spokane Pride is hoping this will help realize the first rainbow crosswalk in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Live After 5 concert series returns to north Idaho

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – With summer right around the corner, the Live After 5 concert series in north Idaho is kicking off today. Hundreds of people are expected to gather at McEuen Park for the return of Live After 5 which is focused on bringing unique music artists to north Idaho at an affordable cost. On Wednesdays throughout the summer there will be a concert at McEuen Park in Coeur d’Alene and on Thursdays the series will move over to Tullamore Park in Post Falls.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Vitalant announces critical blood shortage on World Blood Donor day, seeks donations

SPOKANE, Wash. – Vitalant, a nonprofit blood services provider, has announced a critical blood shortage on World Blood Donor Day. In April and May, Vitalant collected about 13,000 fewer blood donations compared to the previous year. With the number of new donors down by 12% year-over-year, new donors and those who haven’t given in a while are critically needed.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Highway 206 towards Mt. Spokane eroding due to heavy flooding

SPOKANE, Wash. – Serious flooding along Highway 206 toward Mt. Spokane has turned what once was creek-like waterflow into a small river, causing damage to the roadway. The Department of Transportation is on the scene attempting to build barriers to mitigate the effect of the high waters. The flow is eroding the roadway from underneath the pavement.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Mother Nature is watering your lawn once again!

Expect spotty showers to start the day, before becoming more widespread mid-day into late afternoon. The feisty system bringing all of this rain will finally start to move east by Tuesday night, allowing warmer, drier air in for Wednesday-Friday. Hold on to your umbrella, because just like weeks past there...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Rivers flooding across the Inland Northwest

Days on end of rain have our area rivers, creeks, and streams running high and fast. As of Monday night, a few of them have already started to spill over their banks. Both the Pend Oreille and Palouse Rivers are now under a Flood Warning, which means flooding is happening now, or about to start soon, and you should take extra caution if in the area.

