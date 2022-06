Our beloved sister and dear friend Carol Kraeft fell asleep in death May 15, 2022. She was 79 years old and lived in Warwick New York. She was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and used her time to zealously teach and preach about God’s Kingdom. Over the years Carol has supported so many with her encouraging words. She was intelligent, intuitive, and an avid student of the Bible. She used her beautiful qualities, along with life’s experience to encourage and to help those around her.

