Canada's travel rules are going to be changing soon, and here's what you need to know if you're flying out of Toronto Pearson Airport next week. On Monday, June 20, as of 12:01 a.m., the proof of vaccination requirement for federally run planes and trains that travel across the country will be suspended. On top of that, the vaccine mandate will be lifted for flights that are heading out of Canada to international destinations.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO