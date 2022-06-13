ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Thousands of Ballots Already Cast for SC Primaries

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElection officials say more than 91,000 votes have already been cast ahead of South Carolina’s...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxb.com

South Carolina Primary Elections Held Yesterday

The South Carolina Primary Elections were held yesterday. Governor McMaster won the Republican nomination and will face off against Democrat Joe Cunningham in the Fall. Russell Fry won the House District 7 Republican seat, beating out Tom Rice and the other candidates. He was endorsed by former President Trump, Rice was endorsed by former House Speaker Paul Ryan and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. In Horry County, Mark Lazarus will face off against Johnny Gardner in a run-off election that will be held on June 28th.
ELECTIONS
wfxb.com

Horry County Public Safety Committee Approves Firework Free Zone in Garden City

The Horry County Public Safety Committee voted to approve a Garden City condo complex’s request to be a ‘no firework zone’ yesterday. The request now deems the ‘One Ocean Place Homeowners Association’ a firework free zone. Assistant County Administrator of Public Safety Randall Webster said property owners or HOA’s can submit applications to public safety for their own areas as well. According to Webster, the zone does not prevent fireworks across the street or down the road from ‘One Ocean Place.’ The next step in the process is installing signs to enforce the zone which will be enforced year-round. If you’re caught setting fireworks off in the area you could get a ticket and have to pay a fine.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Yellowstone National Park Closed Due to Flooding Which Caused Damage to Roads, Bridges

Yellowstone National Park has been forced to close after floodwaters caused dangerous conditions. The park will remain closed through at least today, allowing park officials and southern Montana communities to assess the damage and brace for more flooding in the upcoming days. Cooler temperatures and drier weather allowed rivers to start falling to normal levels but hotter temperatures are expected later this week and into the weekend which may cause additional flooding in the area due to snow-melt runoff. Flooding began to overrun the area on Monday and into yesterday washing out roads and bridges and inflicting damage to homes and businesses. Over 10,000 people have left the park since officials announced the closure of all entrances to visitors on Monday citing ‘multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues’. Multiple surrounding locations were left without power or safe drinking water. Governor Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster yesterday and announced he was seeking an expedited presidential disaster declaration to help cover the costs of recovery.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy