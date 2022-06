The Horry County Public Safety Committee voted to approve a Garden City condo complex’s request to be a ‘no firework zone’ yesterday. The request now deems the ‘One Ocean Place Homeowners Association’ a firework free zone. Assistant County Administrator of Public Safety Randall Webster said property owners or HOA’s can submit applications to public safety for their own areas as well. According to Webster, the zone does not prevent fireworks across the street or down the road from ‘One Ocean Place.’ The next step in the process is installing signs to enforce the zone which will be enforced year-round. If you’re caught setting fireworks off in the area you could get a ticket and have to pay a fine.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO