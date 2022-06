People who left communities threatened by the East Fork Fire on the lower Yukon River are asking when they will be able to return home. “It’s going to be a personal decision and a family decision on whether it makes sense to have those folks come back,” Alaska Incident Management Team Operations Section Chief Karen Scholl said at a public meeting in St. Mary’s on Monday. “The situation is kind of fluid.”

SAINT MARY'S, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO