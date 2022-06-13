Two local students named to dean's honor list at Ohio university

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Historic Ohio RestaurantsTravel MavenOhio State
Multi-family Yard Sales this weekend.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
7 Hidden Ohio Beaches worth finding this SummerTravel MavenOhio State
Community garage sales are in full swing in Huber Heights, Ohio!!Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
Choosing a comfort scent, over comfort food. Bath and Body Works semi-annual sale going on now.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Related
Xenia Community Schools recommend return of former athletic director
The district said it will recommend hiring Nathan Kopp for the position at the June 27 board of education meeting.
whitewaterbanner.com
Lincoln Principal Mary Kilar Shares Comments Upon Leaving
Editor’s note: The Banner contacted Mary Kilar to inquire as to whether she wished to share any comments as she leaves her position as principal of Lincoln Elementary School. Kilar is joining the School District of Fort Atkinson as principal of Purdy Elementary School. Her response is found below.
Phys.org
Invasive species are taking over Ohio forests
A new botanical survey of southwest Ohio found that invasive species introduced to the United States over the past century are crowding out many native plants. Biologists from the University of Cincinnati are retracing two exhaustive surveys conducted 100 years apart to see how the Queen City's plant diversity has changed over the past two centuries. They focused their attention on undeveloped parts of cemeteries, banks of the Mill Creek and public parks that have remained protected from development during the last 200 years.
Greater Milwaukee Today
No Left Turn in Education hosting critical race theory event in New Berlin
NEW BERLIN — Some local parents have reached out to the New Berlin Public Library with concerns after the group No Left Turn in Education announced it will sponsor a talk series event in the building featuring Frank McCormick and Scarlett Johnson regarding Critical Race Theory (CRT). The event is called: “Poisoned: The insidious ideologies in your schools” and is scheduled to take place from 6-8 p.m. June 30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Little Building Serves Up Some of the Best Pizza in Wisconsin
When you're on a family vacation and you need to find a place to eat that everyone will agree on and enjoy, pizza is always a great way to go. Call it personal preference or experience, but I think some of the best food is found at "hole-in-the-wall-bars". My family's go-to pizza place in Wisconsin has always been the Lodge at the lake our family cabin is on, but after seeing this article from Only in Wisconsin, I now know where I want to go the next time we are in Madison.
miamivalleytoday.com
Staying positive for Ben; July 16 Walk to benefit local resident, Covington grad
COVINGTON — The last three months have been full of the unexpected for Ben Wilson. “I never would have expected this,” Ben said. “You don’t expect to get cancer at 29 years old.”. Ben has lived in the area his whole life, having graduated from Covington...
discoverhometown.com
Fewer teachers, more administrators leaving Falls district this year compared to past
While the School District of Menomonee Falls has several openings in administrative positions, the number of staff in other positions is in line with other years, School Board President Eric Pelzer indicated during the June 13 School Board meeting. The district is seeking a new superintendent and also seeking to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants
While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
wuwm.com
New report finds Wisconsin veterans home in Union Grove as one of the most troubled in the country
A state-run veterans home in Union Grove is Wisconsin’s most troubled veterans assisted living facility. According to a recent Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation, the Union Grove facility has received over 50 citations and racked up over $200,000 in fines. As a result, veterans living under their care are frustrated, and their families are scared about what may happen to their loved ones.
Milwaukee chef wins award for best chef in Midwest
A chef from Milwaukee has just been named the winner of the prestigious James Beard Foundation award for the Best Chef in the Midwest.
Upper Arlington teacher, coach indicted on rape charges
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A teacher in Upper Arlington schools has been indicted on charges including rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor over a period of several years. Joel Cutler is facing two charges of rape, four of sexual battery and three of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor after being indicted […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
Are you in Ohio and craving a good burger? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses, which offer some of the best burgers you can find in the Buckeye State.
Supermarket News
BJ’s plans flurry of club openings
BJ’s Wholesale Club is fueling its recent expansion by opening four new warehouse clubs, including its first in Indiana and another in metropolitan Columbus, Ohio. Westborough, Mass.-based BJ’s said the new clubs are slated to open during the next phase of its 2022 development plans in the Indianapolis suburb Noblesville and in New Albany, Ohio; Wayne, N.J.; and Midlothian, Va. Most recently, BJ’s opened a new club with a gas station in Lady Lake, Fla. — its 229th location and 159th fuel center — on May 13. The latest stores will raise the company’s total to 233.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Culver’s sets opening date for new Hartford location
HARTFORD — Culver’s will be officially opening its doors in a new location at 1285 E. Sumner St. in Hartford, at 9 a.m. on June 20. “We’re excited to open and become an active member of the community,” said Kaitlyn Payne, in the release. According to...
Aquatic Adventures Ohio announces July closing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Aquatic Adventures Ohio in Hilliard will close next month, making way for new leadership. The aquatic portion of the business – swimming lessons, lane rental and open swimming – will close July 2, with buyer Katie Murphy taking over dive operations beginning July 5. “Katie has a passion for diving and […]
dayton.com
Yellow Springs restaurant sold to local restauranteur
The Greene Canteen in Yellow Springs has been sold to a local restauranteur as the current owners have decided to close their doors at the end of this month, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We’ve decided to sell The Greene Canteen so we can focus...
Rockford native in Tony award-winning musical
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford University alum Julia Schade was honored at Sunday’s Tony awards as the musical director and performer of “Six: The Musical,” which won two awards. “I’m an Auburn High CAPA grad, class of ’96, and I played for several summers at Starlight Theater! I’m very proud to be from Rockford and […]
andnowuknow.com
BJ's Wholesale Club Expands with New Wave of Club Openings; Enters Indiana Market
WESTBOROUGH, MA - BJ’s Wholesale Club is continuing its strategic expansion across the eastern United States with the unveiling of not one, but four new club locations. As part of its next phase of 2022 development plans, the retailer will open locations in Midlothian, Virginia; Wayne, New Jersey; New Albany, Ohio; and Noblesville, Indiana.
GazetteXtra
Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT
The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.https://www.gazettextra.com
Comments / 0