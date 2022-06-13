ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarville, OH

Two local students named to dean's honor list at Ohio university

GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

Cedarville University

Bryn Marshall of Beloit and Mina Truesdale of Whitewater were named to the dean's honor list for the spring 2022 semester at this Cedarville, Ohio, university.

whitewaterbanner.com

Lincoln Principal Mary Kilar Shares Comments Upon Leaving

Editor’s note: The Banner contacted Mary Kilar to inquire as to whether she wished to share any comments as she leaves her position as principal of Lincoln Elementary School. Kilar is joining the School District of Fort Atkinson as principal of Purdy Elementary School. Her response is found below.
WHITEWATER, WI
Phys.org

Invasive species are taking over Ohio forests

A new botanical survey of southwest Ohio found that invasive species introduced to the United States over the past century are crowding out many native plants. Biologists from the University of Cincinnati are retracing two exhaustive surveys conducted 100 years apart to see how the Queen City's plant diversity has changed over the past two centuries. They focused their attention on undeveloped parts of cemeteries, banks of the Mill Creek and public parks that have remained protected from development during the last 200 years.
CINCINNATI, OH
Greater Milwaukee Today

No Left Turn in Education hosting critical race theory event in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — Some local parents have reached out to the New Berlin Public Library with concerns after the group No Left Turn in Education announced it will sponsor a talk series event in the building featuring Frank McCormick and Scarlett Johnson regarding Critical Race Theory (CRT). The event is called: “Poisoned: The insidious ideologies in your schools” and is scheduled to take place from 6-8 p.m. June 30.
NEW BERLIN, WI
Q985

This Little Building Serves Up Some of the Best Pizza in Wisconsin

When you're on a family vacation and you need to find a place to eat that everyone will agree on and enjoy, pizza is always a great way to go. Call it personal preference or experience, but I think some of the best food is found at "hole-in-the-wall-bars". My family's go-to pizza place in Wisconsin has always been the Lodge at the lake our family cabin is on, but after seeing this article from Only in Wisconsin, I now know where I want to go the next time we are in Madison.
MADISON, WI
Travel Maven

The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
OHIO STATE
wuwm.com

New report finds Wisconsin veterans home in Union Grove as one of the most troubled in the country

A state-run veterans home in Union Grove is Wisconsin’s most troubled veterans assisted living facility. According to a recent Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation, the Union Grove facility has received over 50 citations and racked up over $200,000 in fines. As a result, veterans living under their care are frustrated, and their families are scared about what may happen to their loved ones.
UNION GROVE, WI
NBC4 Columbus

Upper Arlington teacher, coach indicted on rape charges

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A teacher in Upper Arlington schools has been indicted on charges including rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor over a period of several years. Joel Cutler is facing two charges of rape, four of sexual battery and three of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor after being indicted […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

Are you in Ohio and craving a good burger? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses, which offer some of the best burgers you can find in the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
Supermarket News

BJ’s plans flurry of club openings

BJ’s Wholesale Club is fueling its recent expansion by opening four new warehouse clubs, including its first in Indiana and another in metropolitan Columbus, Ohio. Westborough, Mass.-based BJ’s said the new clubs are slated to open during the next phase of its 2022 development plans in the Indianapolis suburb Noblesville and in New Albany, Ohio; Wayne, N.J.; and Midlothian, Va. Most recently, BJ’s opened a new club with a gas station in Lady Lake, Fla. — its 229th location and 159th fuel center — on May 13. The latest stores will raise the company’s total to 233.
NEW ALBANY, OH
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s sets opening date for new Hartford location

HARTFORD — Culver’s will be officially opening its doors in a new location at 1285 E. Sumner St. in Hartford, at 9 a.m. on June 20. “We’re excited to open and become an active member of the community,” said Kaitlyn Payne, in the release. According to...
HARTFORD, WI
NBC4 Columbus

Aquatic Adventures Ohio announces July closing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Aquatic Adventures Ohio in Hilliard will close next month, making way for new leadership. The aquatic portion of the business – swimming lessons, lane rental and open swimming – will close July 2, with buyer Katie Murphy taking over dive operations beginning July 5. “Katie has a passion for diving and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Yellow Springs restaurant sold to local restauranteur

The Greene Canteen in Yellow Springs has been sold to a local restauranteur as the current owners have decided to close their doors at the end of this month, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We’ve decided to sell The Greene Canteen so we can focus...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford native in Tony award-winning musical

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford University alum Julia Schade was honored at Sunday’s Tony awards as the musical director and performer of “Six: The Musical,” which won two awards. “I’m an Auburn High CAPA grad, class of ’96, and I played for several summers at Starlight Theater! I’m very proud to be from Rockford and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
andnowuknow.com

BJ's Wholesale Club Expands with New Wave of Club Openings; Enters Indiana Market

WESTBOROUGH, MA - BJ’s Wholesale Club is continuing its strategic expansion across the eastern United States with the unveiling of not one, but four new club locations. As part of its next phase of 2022 development plans, the retailer will open locations in Midlothian, Virginia; Wayne, New Jersey; New Albany, Ohio; and Noblesville, Indiana.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
