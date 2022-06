New Mexico’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in May, down from 5.3 percent in April and down from 7.2 percent in the previous year. The national unemployment rate in May was 3.6 percent, unchanged from the rate in April and down from 5.8 percent in May 2021. Total nonagricultural payroll employment grew by 38,600 jobs, or 4.8 percent, between May 2021 and May 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO