Los Alamos, NM

Local Senior Centers Celebrate Flag Day 2022

By Submitted by
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Alamos and White Rock senior centers salute Flag Day 2022. The White Rock Senior Center flies several flags including a flag celebrating Pride Month. The Betty Ehart Center flies this large flag on loan from Bruce and Florence Riebe to celebrate...

LAPS: 2022 Safety Town Deemed ‘Huge Success’

LAPD School Resource Officers from left, Sgt. Chris Ross, Cpl. Samantha Terrazas and Cpl. James Keane hand out bike helmets donated by Century Bank to each. Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone reads to Safety Town participants and later handed out books for participants to take home. Courtesy/LAPS. LAPS News:. More...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Scenes From Ribbon Cutting At Little Studio On The Mesa

The Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning for the Little Studio on the Mesa at 113 Longview Dr. in White Rock. Artist/Owner Joanne Kozuchowski officially cut the ribbon surrounded by family, friends and Chamber Director Ryn Herrmann and Los Alamos Commerce and Development Corporation Executive Director Lauren McDaniel. Last fall Kozuchowski participated in the Los Alamos Retail Accelerator program. After completing a seven-week training and planning course, she moved on to the pop-up retail space where she had the opportunity to test-drive her business concept in the Los Alamos market. After a successful six-week trial, Kozuchowski purchased her retail space in White Rock.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
LAPS Participates In Safe Space Program

Three years ago, Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) announced its participation in GLSEN’s Safe Space Program, as part of its Healthy Schools Initiative. Since then, several groups of educators and staff across the district have participated in training to qualify as Safe Space Resources. These employees display the LAPS...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Scenes From Los Alamos County Airport Art Dedication

Los Alamos Photographer Don Taylor, second from right, stands with his in-laws after the dedication ceremony of his photograph Tuesday morning at the Los Alamos County Airport. Taylor’s in-laws include sister-in-law Teresa Vazquez, left, father-in-law Charles Pacheco and mother-in-law Connie Pacheco. The photograph was taken by Taylor while on assignment with Bandelier National Monument to photograph Pajarito Plateau from San Ildefonso. A friend took Taylor up in his airplane and Taylor decided to snap this shot of Los Alamos as they were flying into town. It was purchased by Los Alamos County in 2019 but due to COVID, a dedication was postponed until now. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
County Admin. Offices Closed Monday For Juneteenth

The Los Alamos County administrative offices will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth. Last February, the County Council adopted a change to the County’s personnel rules to add Juneteenth and Indigenous People’s Day as observed County holidays to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. This Monday,...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Hermit Creek/Calf Canyon Fire Plume Viewed From Trinity

View Tuesday from Trinity Drive of the smoke plume filling the sky from the Hermit Creek/Calf Canyon Fire that as of Wednesday had consumed 335,069 acres and was 70 percent contained. The Hermits Peak Fire ignited April 6 from a prescribed burn and the Calf Canyon Fire began April 19 and was caused by a holdover fire from a prescribed pile burn. The two fires eventually merged and continue to burn near Gallinas Canyon. Photo by Dave Lannen.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
#Senior Centers#Flag Day#The Betty Ehart Center#Ovinuppi Systems Lost#The Los Alamos Daily Post
SFNF Offices To Close In Observance Of Juneteenth

SANTA FE — All Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) offices will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday. Last year, legislation passed by Congress and signed by President Biden established Juneteenth as a federal holiday to commemorate the day in 1865 when Union soldiers brought news of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation to the approximately 250,000 enslaved people in Texas.
SANTA FE, NM
Racial Equity & Inclusivity Task Force Meets June 24

The Los Alamos County Racial Equity and Inclusivity Task Force will meet at noon Friday, June 24 at 1000 Central Ave. and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: June 24, 2022 Racial Equity and Inclusivity Task Force agenda. Find...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
PEEC: Last Chance For Space Camp!

Is your child fascinated with all things space-related? Would they love to explore the solar system, practice astronaut skills, learn about telescopes, and more?!. Don’t miss out on your chance to sign them up for space camp at the Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC). Starting this Monday, June 20, this day camp for kids entering grades fourth through seventh will meet 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Society
Public Meeting For Golf Course Improvements June 22

Los Alamos County staff invites the community to participate in a public meeting and provide input on the Golf Course Improvements Project 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at the Golf Course Clubhouse Community Room, 4244 Diamond Drive. The community also has the option to attend the meeting virtually via the...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Construction Moves Along On The Bluffs Apartments

Scene of construction underway Monday afternoon at The Bluffs Apartments on DP Road. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Scene of construction Monday at The Bluffs Apartments on DP Road. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Scene of construction Monday at The Bluffs Apartments on DP Road. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Scenes From June 16 Los Alamos Farmers Market

Ice’s Organic Farm Thursday at the Los Alamos Farmers Market. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com. El Guique Farms at Thursday’s Los Alamos Farmers Market. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com. Billy Turney at Thursday’s Los Alamos Farmers Market. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com. Scene from Thursday’s Los Alamos Farmers Market. Photo...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Scenes From DPU’s Functional Emergency Exercise Tuesday

Los Alamos County representatives from law enforcement, first responders, dispatchers and staff from other County departments participate in a functional emergency exercise Tuesday at the Municipal Building. The exercise, developed by the Department of Public Utilities (DPU), simulates a threat to the Los Alamos Canyon Dam. Engineering Associate Jennifer Baca ran the exercise. She explained that DPU holds an exercise every two years and it is either a ‘tabletop’ or ‘full functional’ exercise. This year’s exercise is a full functional one. After the exercise concludes, a ‘hot-wash’ or meeting is held to discuss its strengths and weaknesses. ‘This is testing our emergency action plan for the dam in case of a real event,’ Baca said. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
2022 LAHS Graduates Olivia Bell And Wayne Williams Awarded The Jim Sims Memorial Engineering Scholarship

Scholarship recipient Olivia Bell. Courtesy/Jessica Booton Photography. Scholarship recipient Wayne Williams. Courtesy/Jessica Booton Photography. The 2022 Jim Sims Memorial Engineering Scholarship has been awarded to Olivia Bell and Wayne Williams. The scholarship was created to honor long time Los Alamos resident and LANL engineer Jim Sims. Sims worked for 34...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Wedding Announcement: Frank Tarantello & Shelly Wiemann

Frank Tarantello and Shelly Wiemann were married April 30, 2022, in Santa Fe. Courtesy photo. Frank Tarantello and Shelly Wiemann were married April 30, 2022, in Santa Fe. Tarantello is Vice President of Project Delivery at Longenecker & Associates. He currently supports N3B’s legacy cleanup efforts. Many in the community know Wiemann as the business owner and branch manager of Wiemann Wealth Strategies / Raymond James. Readers of the Los Alamos Daily Post have read her financial and market related articles over the past six years.
SANTA FE, NM

