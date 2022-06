Bryce West has visited several of college football’s top programs over the first two weeks of June, but the attention he received during his visit to Ohio State stood out. Prior to participating in Ohio State’s fourth camp of the summer on Tuesday, West had already made visits to Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky earlier this month. He’ll be at Michigan on Wednesday and is also planning to visit a few more schools alongside his Glenville High School teammates as the month progresses.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO