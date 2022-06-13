ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Severe weather threat tonight in Metro Detroit with high winds, tornado possible: What to expect

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll’s quiet on this Monday afternoon, but that’s going to change dramatically this evening. A batch of storms (not the big batch you currently see on the Local4Casters weather app if you are reading this Monday afternoon) will develop in Wisconsin and then race southeastward across lower Michigan. The high-resolution computer...

MLive

Severe storm causes power outages, wind damage in Bay City area

BAY CITY, MI - A severe-warned thunderstorm caused damage and power outages throughout Bay County in the early morning on Thursday, June 16. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service after 4 a.m. for Bay County as the storm crossed through the area, producing high winds and continuous lightning flashes. The NWS stated in the warning that the severe storm was capable of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail as it approached Bay County.
BAY CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

DTE Energy: Thousands without power in SE Michigan due to storms, heat

DETROIT – Dangerous heat and severe weather in Southeast Michigan has knocked out power to thousands in the region. DTE Energy reported about 12,500 customers without power in their service area as of 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, with 286 crews in the field. The biggest outages are in Western Oakland County into Livingston County, and into the Thumb area.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#East Wind#Metro Detroit#National Weather Service
MLive

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for 80 mph winds, a tornado, 2-inch hail

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight for much of southwest and south-central Lower Michigan. Here are the counties in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The watch does not officially cover Kent County and Grand Rapids. It also doesn’t cover Ann Arbor and Detroit. Here...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dangerously hot temperatures arriving in Metro Detroit, here’s how long the heatwave will last

DETROIT – It becomes cloudier and warm Tuesday (June 14) and remains warmer than average tonight. Dangerously hotter, more humid air arrives tomorrow. Much higher temperatures with excessive heat and humidity will be here. People staying cool and healthy is imperative. After a cold front brings storms before the end of Thursday, it will be sunnier, warm, and comfortable for Friday and Father’s Day weekend, including Juneteenth.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Livingston, Washtenaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 07:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Livingston; Washtenaw The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Livingston County in southeastern Michigan Northern Washtenaw County in southeastern Michigan * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 716 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Howell to near Gregory to near Grass Lake, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Howell and Pinckney around 720 AM EDT. Brighton and Dexter around 725 AM EDT. Hamburg and Whitmore Lake around 730 AM EDT. Ann Arbor and South Lyon around 735 AM EDT. Dixboro around 740 AM EDT. Ypsilanti and Salem around 745 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Plainfield, Hudson Mills Metropark, Island Lake State Recreation Area, Delhi Mills, Barton Hills, Pinckney State Recreation Area, Hudson Mills, Parkers Corners, Lakeland and Lyndon Township. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Drying out Tuesday, then dangerous heat heads for Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday!. We are seeing the end of the showers and storms after some soakers rolled through Metro Detroit late Monday and early this morning. Temperatures are in the low-to-middle 60s with expectations of a nice warm up throughout the day today. The radar shows that we are drying out, but we cannot rule out some spotty spit and drizzle leaking from the clouds that have remained in the wake of the showers and storms.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking storms, warm front for Monday night in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown. Detroit and Southeast Michigan continue to be treated to pleasant weather this evening and overnight. It will be cooler tonight and warm tomorrow. A warm front is on the way, bringing showers and thunderstorm along with it. Some of those storms have...
WNEM

Michigan State Police issue heat warning

Today's top stories include the search for a homicide suspect, several break-ins in Tuscola County, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we are following for Tuesday morning, June 14. First Warn 5: Monday evening, June 13. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Any rain should end...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Consumers Energy Preparing for Severe Weather, Power Outages

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County and the rest of southern Michigan are preparing for severe weather this week, including high winds and severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Consumers Energy says that some of the storms may include heavy rain, hail and winds near 70 mph, resulting in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI

