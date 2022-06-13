Severe weather threat tonight in Metro Detroit with high winds, tornado possible: What to expect

Effective: 2022-06-16 07:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Livingston; Washtenaw The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Livingston County in southeastern Michigan Northern Washtenaw County in southeastern Michigan * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 716 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Howell to near Gregory to near Grass Lake, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Howell and Pinckney around 720 AM EDT. Brighton and Dexter around 725 AM EDT. Hamburg and Whitmore Lake around 730 AM EDT. Ann Arbor and South Lyon around 735 AM EDT. Dixboro around 740 AM EDT. Ypsilanti and Salem around 745 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Plainfield, Hudson Mills Metropark, Island Lake State Recreation Area, Delhi Mills, Barton Hills, Pinckney State Recreation Area, Hudson Mills, Parkers Corners, Lakeland and Lyndon Township. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO