El Paso’s Tigua Indians can legally operate bingo-based games at their Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in the Lower Valley, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision on Wednesday. The decision is a major victory for the Tiguas, formally known as the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo, in their three-decade fight with the state of The post U.S. Supreme Court sides with El Paso’s Tigua tribe in decades-long gambling fight with Texas appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO