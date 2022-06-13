ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO AIR SPECIAL SERIES ON THE SOARING HOUSING MARKET AS THE FEDERAL RESERVE IS EXPECTED TO RAISE INTEREST RATES THIS WEEK

By Dominique Cuce
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Today, Two-Week Series ‘Priced Out’ Will Feature In-Depth Reporting Across ‘TODAY,’ ‘NBC Nightly News,’ MSNBC, CNBC & NBC News NOW. June 13, 2022 — Starting today, NBCUniversal News Group will air a special two-week series, Priced Out, featuring extensive coverage of the soaring housing market as the federal reserve is...

