ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Best places to take dad for Father’s Day brunch in New Jersey

By Steve Trevelise
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Usually on the weekends, it's Dad who's doing the cooking. He's usually the one on the grill side taking the orders and serving up the meats. But this Sunday, on Father's Day, it could be your turn to take him out to brunch in style. But where do you...

nj1015.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Check out this awesome NJ event next weekend

There are many small regional airports all over the state of New Jersey. A few years ago, I had the pleasure of going up in a 1940s open-cockpit biplane out of Eagles Nest Airport in Eagleswood Township near LBI. That service is currently not in operation, but the tiny airport still is. Flying small planes is a great hobby populated by passionately dedicated people from all walks of life.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County Restaurant Named Best Steakhouse in Jersey

Eat This, Not That has shared their picks for The Best Steakhouse in Every State (Read Full Story). According to the article, a juicy steak is the “pinnacle of a delicious dinner”. For those wondering, these restaurants were chosen based on “publications and reviews”. As far...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Why so many drownings in NJ? Surprisingly few know how to swim

Twelve people in our state have drowned so far in this preseason to official summer. A 17-year-old and 22-year-old were the latest victims at Sunset Lake in Mine Hill Beach, Morris County. A 24-year-old man drowned in Belmar a few days ago. The next day a woman in her 50s died after being pulled out to sea by a rip current off Island Beach State Park.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Central Jersey#Brunch#Bistro#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#The E Street Band#Princeton Lawrenceville
97.3 ESPN

13 of New Jersey’s Favorite French Fries

Some of us think of French fries as a side dish, while others consider it a meal all its own. So, when South Jersey's in the mood, whether it's crinkle cut or shoestring, these are some of your favorite fries. Whether it's by land or sea, when the French fry...
WILDWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Beach Radio

The 10 Best Pizza States in America but Where Did New Jersey Rank

When it comes to delicious food I think on everyone's list of favs is pizza. Do you know anyone who does not love pizza? Do you know anyone who actually hates pizza?. I also think when it comes to pizza everyone has their particular type of pie that they love best. For me, I prefer a thin-crust pie. A margarita pie is one of my favorites. I am not a fan of a thick "Sicilian" pie. I do like "white" pies as well. Like a white pie with broccoli or mushrooms. If you never had a "white" pie, it's all in the cheese, try one out and I'm sure you will love it too. As far as "red" pie my favorite toppings include the combo of onion and olives, mushrooms, and peppers. I'm actually getting hungry writing this article.
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

The best town in New Jersey for dining out (Opinion)

With 46 eateries in a five-block area of town, nothing comes close to the selection and quality you'll find in Freehold Borough. We were recently invited to help kick off Thursday Night's Rock in Downtown Freehold. The concerts are free and open to the public every Thursday night all summer long from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. It's right at the Monmouth County Hall of Records at Main and Court streets.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

5 festive and meaningful ways to celebrate Juneteenth in NJ

June 19 is just around the corner, meaning Juneteenth celebrations will be happening all across the country. If you are unfamiliar with this date, it has become the annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States after the Civil War. Juneteenth became a state-wide holiday for New Jersey in 2020 and each year has since it’s been successfully celebrated.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

13 coolest roads for a New Jersey drive (Opinion)

In Born To Run, Bruce Springsteen sang about being "sprung from cages on highway nine" in "You Can't Catch Me." Chuck Berry sang about his adventures on the New Jersey Turnpike. It's like you can't sing about New Jersey without including a Jersey road. There are so many cool roads...
LIFESTYLE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy