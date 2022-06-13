ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders reportedly sign free agent CB Chris Jones

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Feqc_0g9VEOL600

The Raiders continue to tinker with the offseason roster. Monday they signed former Titans CB Chris Jones according to Jordan Schultz.

Jones appeared in seven games last season for the Titans, collecting one pass breakup and seven combined tackles (five solo).

The 6-0, 200-pounder entered the league in 2018 with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska.

He spent his first two NFL seasons in Arizona, appearing in 13 games with three starts. His second season, he put up career highs with six pass breakups and 22 combined tackles (17 solo).

Jones spent most of the 2019 season with the Minnesota Vikings, appearing in eight games with three starts. He also appeared in a game for the Lions that season.

The 26-year-old has career totals of 48 combined tackles (40 solo), seven pass breakups and no interceptions.

Jones will have one chance to make an impression before the long break before training camp. The Raiders take the field for their final three days of OTA’s on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
ClutchPoints

Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams

The Buffalo Bills will enter their 2022 season with as much hype and expectation as any since Jim Kelly and the K-Gun offense in the early 1990’s. On paper, the Bills were the best team in football last year. Ultimately, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round. That prompted […] The post Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Titans#American Football#2022 Jones#The Arizona Cardinals#The Minnesota Vikings#Lions#Ota
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says Odell Beckham Jr. would 'explode' if signed by Patriots

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots has been around for years. And that speculation wasn’t farfetched, as Beckham admitted he was “very” close to signing with the organization. The 29-year-old considered signing with New England last season after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns, but he chose the Los Angeles Rams and ended up winning a Super Bowl.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's New Helmet

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was rocking a new helmet on Tuesday during minicamp. It looks a bit smaller compared to his last one and there also isn't much of a facemask. Elliott also looks to be rocking a visor. Here's a photo of it:. Cowboys fans are mixed with...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous

The Dallas Cowboys will be poised to get back to the playoffs and make a deeper run in 2022 after a disappointing exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. While they are coming off a solid season where Dak Prescott played well, he’s set to be even healthier this year and that should […] The post Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. May Have His Sights Set On A New Contender

It will take time before Odell Beckham Jr. returns to NFL action after suffering an ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI. Still, his efforts helped the Los Angeles Rams win the title and he could have been the game’s Most Valuable Player if not for that incident. The timetable...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Condoleezza Rice Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: Fans React

Condoleeza Rice, a well-known Browns fans, recently opened up about the ongoing investigation into Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson. The former Secretary of State plans on withholding her judgement until the investigation is complete and all facts have been made available. “I’m someone who believes you keep an open mind until...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Texans Reveal If Deshaun Watson Trade Could Be Undone

Earlier this offseason, the Houston Texans traded star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Houston received a plethora of draft picks in exchange for the Pro Bowl quarterback. However, with his legal battles stacking up, is there a possibility the trade could be undone?. Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Joe Burrow Has Honest Comment About Second Contract

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took the NFL world by storm in 2021, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance. With the market for quarterbacks at an all-time high, Burrow should be able to break the bank at some point in the future. However, the former No. 1 pick isn't really concerned about his financial situation at this point.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama five-star WR target Brandon Inniss predicted to commit to Big Ten team

Alabama has been in high pursuit of class 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss, however, it is less likely now that the Tide will land him. Inniss is the No. 18 overall player in the country regardless of position, and the No. 2 wide receiver. At 6’0 Inniss doesn’t have a super large frame, but he does come in at 190 pounds and is a playmaker in the open field.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots sign former Saints WR to one-year deal

The New England Patriots made a move to bolster their wide receiver depth on Wednesday. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports Lil'Jordan Humphrey is headed to Foxboro on a one-year contract. The 24-year-old wideout has spent the last three seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Humphrey originally signed with the Saints...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy