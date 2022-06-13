Raiders reportedly sign free agent CB Chris Jones

The Raiders continue to tinker with the offseason roster. Monday they signed former Titans CB Chris Jones according to Jordan Schultz.

Jones appeared in seven games last season for the Titans, collecting one pass breakup and seven combined tackles (five solo).

The 6-0, 200-pounder entered the league in 2018 with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska.

He spent his first two NFL seasons in Arizona, appearing in 13 games with three starts. His second season, he put up career highs with six pass breakups and 22 combined tackles (17 solo).

Jones spent most of the 2019 season with the Minnesota Vikings, appearing in eight games with three starts. He also appeared in a game for the Lions that season.

The 26-year-old has career totals of 48 combined tackles (40 solo), seven pass breakups and no interceptions.

Jones will have one chance to make an impression before the long break before training camp. The Raiders take the field for their final three days of OTA’s on Tuesday.