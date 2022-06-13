ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defending champion Kimberly Dinh leads field in Michigan Women’s Amateur at Great Oaks

By Greg Johnson
The Oakland Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year later Kimberly Dinh considers winning the Michigan Women’s Amateur Championship the highlight of her golf career, but it also left her wanting more. “It left me hungry for more success and I’m excited to go back and defend,” said the 29-year-old senior research specialist for Dow...

These Michigan State Parks Will Take Your Breath Away

Michigan has claim to a range of beautiful parks and outdoor areas that are a major tourist attraction for Michiganders and those beyond the Mitten. It’s easy to find state parks, campgrounds and outdoor recreation areas throughout the state, which makes it simple to find summertime things to do in the state.
Michigan softball loses another pitcher to transfer portal

The Michigan softball team’s pitching staff will have a much different look to it in 2023. Annabelle Widra, who just completed her freshman season in Ann Arbor, announced Monday that she is transferring to Auburn. She becomes the third Michigan pitcher to depart this offseason, joining two-time all-Big Ten first-team honoree Alex Storako, who also announced Monday she is transferring to 2021 and 2022 national champion Oklahoma, and three-team all-conference first-team honoree Meghan Beaubien, who has exhausted her five years of college eligibility.
Michigan Has The World’s Largest Artificial Ski Jump

You will not believe how high this Michigan ski jump is. It looks terrifying. Ironwood, near the northwestern corner of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is the home of the largest artificial ski jump in the world. At one time, the Copper Peak ski jump was the largest active ski jump in the Western hemisphere. So, just how large is this towering structure of winter sports? It towers nearly 1,800 feet above sea level according to the official Copper Peak website,
Michigan Restaurant is No. 1 for Best Middle Eastern Food

It’s really hard to beat Middle Eastern food that’s from Michigan. Of course, Dearborn has some great choices, as does the rest of the state. Going to Michigan State University, I was lucky to have places like Woody’s Oasis and The Sultan’s available for my Middle Eastern food cravings.
Metro Detroit entertainment June 17 and beyond

• Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai: Sept. 24, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, $64.50+. • Post Malone, Roddy Ricch: Oct. 1, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, $39.50+. • Summer Jamz with Kodak Black: July 24, moved from Little Caesars Arena to the Fox Theatre, Detroit, $64.50+. On sale 10 a.m. June 22.
Maier takes 1st on the links

Recent Oxford High School graduate Chase Maier and four other Wildcat varsity golfers traveled to. the regional golf tournament May 31, and put in a pretty good round. Maier shot a 71 at the Curry Golf Course in Midland, and finished the top golfer of the day. The Wildcats. as...
Detroit hospital ranked No. 2 pediatric care facility in Michigan

DETROIT – A hospital in Detroit has been ranked as one of the best pediatric care facilities in Michigan and in the Midwest. Children’s Hospital of Michigan announced Monday that U.S. News & World Report had ranked it as the second best pediatric care facility in Michigan, and the 13th best pediatric care facility in the Midwest. The hospital also ranked nationally in six pediatric specialties, including cancer, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology.
West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
12 Unique Things to See in Michigan’s U.P. That Aren’t Waterfalls

There's more the Michigan's Upper Peninsula than just waterfalls and lighthouses. When most people think of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, they think of beautiful forests, waterfalls, lighthouses, and just natural beauty. As they should. However, there is so much more to see and do on a vacation there with family in friends. Check out the list below of new things you can try that you may not know about.
