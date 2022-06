Lynchburg locals Chuck Baker and Benji Garland have partnered together to open Lucky Duck River Rentals, offering guests the opportunity to rent kayaks and canoes for a scenic float on the Duck River at the site of the historic Halls Mill Market in Shelbyville. The market, run by Beth Nicolay, offers all of the drinks, snacks, and supplies that one would need for a river float, including a delicious menu from the restaurant. The Mill Burger is sure to hit the spot after being on the Duck.

LYNCHBURG, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO