GFDA's Top 10

The 12th Annual Fords Forever Car Show was held at Bison Ford in Great Falls on Saturday, June 11th, 2022. Not only was it a gathering for petrol heads and car enthusiasts, it was also for a great cause, as the entry fee was waived to spectators with a donation of non-perishable foods for the Great Falls Food Bank. Classics, modern muscle, and all cars powered by Ford were welcome, and what a lineup it was for the spectators and car community; Shelby GT 500’s, Rat Rods, and there was even an LMP Snow Cat on hand that is seldom seen at a car show. There were very few fox bodies at the show, but the crowd favorite seemed to be the Ford GT Supercar. We caught up with the owner, and he told us that is not a show queen; he has driven it from Oregon, Montana and through Wyoming. After all, that’s what they were made for, to be driven and enjoyed for generations to come. Camaraderie is strong among gearheads and they came together in this show to have a great time, to enjoy awesome machines, and to fight to end hunger. Thanks to the Great Falls Food Bank, Bison Ford and Russell Country Ford & Mustang Club for bringing the communities together for the past 12 years. Keep an eye out for the upcoming car shows, as there are well kept gems and rare finds in the state of Montana!

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO