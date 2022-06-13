ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Autopsy: Teen died of blunt trauma in Florida ride death

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpXb8_0g9V5jOJ00

A Missouri teenager died of blunt force trauma after falling from a 430-foot (130-meter) Florida drop-tower amusement park ride, according to an autopsy released Monday.

The report by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office also ruled that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson's death in March was an accident. Sampson slipped out of his seat about halfway down the Free Fall ride located in a tourist area of Orlando.

The autopsy showed that Sampson, who played football in the St. Louis area, weighed 383 pounds (173 kilograms) when he died. Sampson was in Orlando with a friend's family for vacation and his size has been examined as a potential factor.

An initial report by outside engineers hired by the Florida Department of Agriculture said sensors on the ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in Sampson not being properly secured.

Sampson’s parents have sued the ride’s owner, manufacturer and landlord, saying they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride. The lawsuit said the defendants failed to warn Sampson about the risks of someone of his size going on the ride and that they did not provide an appropriate restraint system.

An attorney for the ride’s owner, Orlando Slingshot, has said the company is cooperating with state investigators into what happened.

Comments / 14

Josselyn Pierce
2d ago

that is so sad truly 😔 I won't let my kids even look at that ride anymore it breaks my heart my family will never ride it or any ride like that ever again

Reply(2)
6
Related
CBS Miami

4, including child, found shot dead in Central Florida

CASSELBERRY - Four people including a minor were found Tuesday with a gunshot wounds in a condo in Central Florida and eventually died from their injuries in what appears to be a murder-suicide, authorities said. Officers were called to the condo complex in an Orlando suburb for a reported shooting, the Casselberry Police Department told reporters. In the condo, officers found two women, a man and a boy with gunshot wounds. Paramedics attempted to aid them, and one person was taken to the hospital, but they died from their injuries. A preliminary investigation points to a murder-suicide scenario, according to the police department. No further details were provided.
CASSELBERRY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#Accident
ABC News

ABC News

697K+
Followers
159K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy