SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was stabbed with a sword at a home in north central Spokane following what court documents state was a disagreement over a portable speaker. According to court documents, the victim was staying at a home in Spokane where he provided care to a sick resident. The home is owned by a man named Doug Harmon, who lives in an upstairs bedroom in the house.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO